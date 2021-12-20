Final Fantasy 7 Remake On PC Has A Major Stuttering Issue But This Setting Could Help





Final Fantasy 7 ranks as one of the biggest game releases of all time. Originally conceived for Nintendo's MSU-1 CD-ROM add-on for the SNES, it was moved to the PlayStation when Nintendo canceled that product at the last second. One can argue that it was the top killer app for the PlayStation and that it ultimately helped Sony, a late-comer in a crowded market, get enough of a foothold to push Sega out of the field.

Now, we haven't done our own performance testing, admittedly. Still, if there's anyone off-site that we'd trust to talk about a PC game's performance problems, it's Digital Foundry. DF's Alex Battaglia has been pooh-poohing the game on Twitter , and his "friend and colleague" John Linneman agrees . The problems are manyfold, but the biggest one seems to be that Final Fantasy VII Remake has major frame-pacing issues.





Still, this may not help, especially if you have a GPU with 8GB or less of video memory (as most of the people attempting to play it likely do.) Some folks report that changing the in-game texture settings from "high" to "low" and back restores performance when it drops after a level change, although, again, we have not tested this for ourselves. Regardless, it's preposterous that we should have to resort to clunky fixes like this.





Final Fantasy VIII Remake Intergrade is $70 on the Epic Store.



Thankfully, a dedicated modder has already released pak files to disable certain effects that people find disagreeable. Head over to Reddit if you simply can't deal with motion blur, TAA, dynamic resolution scaling, or depth of field, where /u/Scorpwind has your fixes . (Mind a naughty word in the subreddit name.)





