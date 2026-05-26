Ferrari's $640K Luce EV Designed By Apple Legend Jony Ive Divides Fans





Ferrari’s highly-anticipated leap into the EV arena has finally arrived with the official unveiling of the Luce, an all-electric mid-sized luxury car that promises earth-shattering performance but has left the automotive world profoundly confused by its looks.













Packed with four electric motors generating an honest-to-goodness 1,050 ponies, the Luce (Italian for "Light") boasts a top speed exceeding 190 mph (310 kph) and can sprint from zero to 60 in 2.5 seconds. Retailing at a baseline of €550,000 (roughly $640k), the Luce is aiming to redefine the luxury EV market, but instead, its design has triggered a fierce and divisive reception from fans and pundits alike.

POV: You’re charging your new Ferrari Luce pic.twitter.com/L86GfLVzSV — Apple Design (@TheAppleDesign) May 25, 2026

Crafted in collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative firm led by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, the designers went for a more minimalist, subdued silhouette rather than a typical Ferrari with emotive and sweeping aerodynamics.





Online reception was swift and unforgiving, with armchair critics on Reddit saying how the car oozes "Waymo vibes" or lamenting that the look was "somehow worse than I could ever have imagined." Others have said it resembles Nissan's Leaf, which starts at $29,990.





Industry analysts have been equally skeptical, pointing out that the design reads more like a generic blend of mainstream electric sedans (a Tesla and Honda mash-up) rather than something more Prancing Horse-worthy









Despite this widespread panning, Ive and Ferrari’s Chief Designer, Flavio Manzoni, have strongly defended their creative choices, arguing against lazy, predictable styling. Instead of mimicking existing supercars, they focused heavily on rethinking human-machine interaction inside the cabin. This philosophy yielded the one feature that critics and drivers are actually praising: a deliberate rejection of massive, multi-touch dashboard screens.









Ive explicitly targeted the industry trend popularized by manufacturers like Tesla, noting that complex touch interfaces are inherently dangerous in high-performance vehicles because they force drivers to look away from the road. In response, the Luce’s cockpit honors tactile functionality. It features a compact, restrained central display flanked by an array of physical dials, toggle switches, and a supportive handrail designed to guide single-tap inputs. Enhanced by dynamic ambient lighting, this physical-first layouts blends Apple-esque minimalism with the tactile engagement necessary to safely control the machine.





What's your take, then—yes or pass?