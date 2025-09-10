CATEGORIES
Ferrari Testarossa Returns As An Electrifying Plug-In Hybrid Ripping 1036HP

by Aaron LeongWednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:01 PM EDT
hero 849 testarossa
Ferrari has officially pulled the covers off the 2027 Ferrari 849 Testarossa, resurrecting an iconic nameplate. Can this V8 plug-in hybrid redefine supercar performance and revive its position on the walls of Gen Z-ers and Gen Alphas like many of us did with the OG? 

849 testarossa front1

Core to the 2027 Testarossa is a heavily revised version of Ferrari's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. On its own, the V-8 produces 819 horsepower, a significant increase from its predecessor (769 hp), the SF90. However, the real meat lies in its advanced plug-in hybrid system. The ICE is complemented by three electric motors: two on the front axle and a third positioned on the rear. Combined, these output a total of 1,036 horsepower, making the 849 the most powerful production Ferrari ever.

849 spyder1

Ferrari says that the Testarossa can zoom from 0 to 62 mph in under 2.3 seconds and can reach 124 mph in a scant 6.3 seconds. Terminal velocity is quoted in excess of 205 mph. Keeping things in check on the road and track is the FIVE (Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator) system, which predicts the car's dynamic behavior in real time, optimizing everything from traction control to torque vectoring. The result is a machine that is not only faster than the SF90 but also more capable on the track, lapping Ferrari's Fiorano circuit 1.5 seconds quicker.

849 engine1

While it's cool that "849" in the name cleverly refers to its V8 plus 499 cc of displacement per cylinder, the return of "Testarossa" moniker is arguably even cooler. As a direct nod to the 80s model, the new car sports a wide, muscular stance and deeply sculpted side intakes—in this case, necessary to feed the powerful hybrid system. The twin-tail rear with pontoon-like arches and integrated active spoiler draws inspiration from Ferrari's 1970s sports prototypes such as the 512S.

849 testarossa cockpit1

Inside, the cockpit is refreshingly driver-focused. Eschewing the trend of large central touchscreens, all infotainment and vehicle controls are integrated into a digital gauge display and a minimalist passenger screen. The steering wheel features mechanical buttons, and a new gated start button provides a nostalgic touch.

Preorders for the Ferrari 849 Testarossa (offered in coupe and a Spider version with a retractable hardtop), are already open and deliveries are expected to begin in mid-2026. U.S. pricing has yet to be officially announced, but it is expected to start above the SF90's base price of around $550,000. 
Tags:  ferrari, supercar, testarossa, plug-in hybrid
