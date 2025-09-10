Ferrari Testarossa Returns As An Electrifying Plug-In Hybrid Ripping 1036HP





Ferrari has officially pulled the covers off the 2027 Ferrari 849 Testarossa, resurrecting an iconic nameplate. Can this V8 plug-in hybrid redefine supercar performance and revive its position on the walls of Gen Z-ers and Gen Alphas like many of us did with the OG?









Core to the 2027 Testarossa is a heavily revised version of Ferrari's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. On its own, the V-8 produces 819 horsepower, a significant increase from its predecessor (769 hp), the SF90 . However, the real meat lies in its advanced plug-in hybrid system. The ICE is complemented by three electric motors: two on the front axle and a third positioned on the rear. Combined, these output a total of 1,036 horsepower, making the 849 the most powerful production Ferrari ever.









Ferrari says that the Testarossa can zoom from 0 to 62 mph in under 2.3 seconds and can reach 124 mph in a scant 6.3 seconds. Terminal velocity is quoted in excess of 205 mph. Keeping things in check on the road and track is the FIVE (Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator) system, which predicts the car's dynamic behavior in real time, optimizing everything from traction control to torque vectoring. The result is a machine that is not only faster than the SF90 but also more capable on the track, lapping Ferrari's Fiorano circuit 1.5 seconds quicker.









While it's cool that "849" in the name cleverly refers to its V8 plus 499 cc of displacement per cylinder, the return of "Testarossa" moniker is arguably even cooler. As a direct nod to the 80s model, the new car sports a wide, muscular stance and deeply sculpted side intakes—in this case, necessary to feed the powerful hybrid system . The twin-tail rear with pontoon-like arches and integrated active spoiler draws inspiration from Ferrari's 1970s sports prototypes such as the 512S.







