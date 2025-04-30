Ferrari's Ferocious 296 Speciale Hybrid Supercar Goes 0-62 MPH In 2.8 Seconds





Ferrari's hottest in-production V6 supercar just got even hotter. The 296 GTB and GTS (hardtop and open-top, respectively) now come in dedicated hardcore versions—the 296 Speciale and Speciale Aperta. Both have been blessed with the holy trinity of more power (868 horsepower total), less weight (as low as 3,109 lbs), and more aero (up to 20% greater downforce). If either of these cars look like something you might want to add to your Christmas shopping list, Santa Ferrari says that the Speciale is reserved for recent customers only, regardless of whether they've been naughty or nice.















Marenello's latest 296 Speciale variants may be direct descendants of the gloriously potent 458 Speciale, but they have some proving to do if they are do wear the track performance-focused badge. The 458 Speciale's naturally aspirated V8 and tuning was infamous for tractability, raw power, and analog feel behind the wheel, so can Ferrari turning up the 296's PHEV power and aerodynamics bring the same level of goodness, if not more?





Starting with the mid-engined 2.9-liter V6 powerplant, the 296 Speciale (and Speciale Aperta for the open-top) gets up-rated to 690 horses (from 654 hp). The hybrid electric system with improved cooling boosts the total output to 868 horses (over the standard 296's 819 ponies ) to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.













Other alterations include a 5-millimeter lower ride height, stripped down interior (to better hear the screaming V6), and more carbon materials for up to 132 lbs of weight loss, while a new diffuser, retractable spoiler, and bumper designs improve downforce by up to 20%.













Riding on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s, Multimatic dampers, and power sent to the rear wheels, the factory claims that the Speciale jets from zero to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds and 124 mph in 7 seconds flat. Those are a tad quicker than the 296 GTB, which checked in at 2.9 seconds and 7.3 seconds, respectively.



