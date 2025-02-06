Ferrari Readies 6 Car Fleet, First EV Supercar Leads The Charge
Ferrari has announced that six new models will be revealed throughout 2025, plus, staying true to a desire to innovate, will show off the first Ferrari EV ever on October 9 (mark your calendars). This announcement came during an earnings call, highlighting the company's bullish hold on the luxury performance car market in 2024. Within that period, the Italian automaker delivered 13,752 vehicles globally, equating to sales that were 11.8% over the previous year, earning the company about $7 billion in revenue.
Some of the biggest contributors to Ferrari's sales success came from the fantastically ballistic 296 GTB/GTS, the Purosangue (the brand's first SUV that doesn't look like an SUV) and the delicious Roma Spider. While the company hasn't disclosed what the new models will be, there's a long-brewing rumor that a successor to the SF90 is inbound. With production ending last year, it makes sense for Ferrari to fill the halo hypercar void in its product lineup with something fresh.
For the past year or so, camouflaged Ferrari 296 testers have been spotted, sparking the debate on what version(s) of the supercar they represent. Many believe that the final car will be the track-focused 296 Versione Speciale or XX (codenamed F171VS). It could sport the V8 plug-in hybrid powerplant from the SF90 XX, replacing the V6 unit.
One of the biggest items on the earning call, however, regard the mystery Ferrari EV. This model is essential to the company's success in markets that have become more electrified, such as China (where its sales were actually down by 38%) and Europe. A test EV (heavily camouflaged, of course) in a shooting brake-like shape resembling a mini Ferrari FF has been spied. Will this ultimately be the October 9 reveal car?
Regardless, you can be sure that we'll cover what Ferrari has in store for us in the coming months. Stay tuned.