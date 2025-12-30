Ferrari Enthusiast Turns Vintage 412 Into One-Of-A-Kind Supercar With $1.8M In Upgrades





In the world of automotive restoration , few projects dare to blend the obscure with the astronomical, yet a recently unveiled Ferrari 412 restomod has done exactly that, setting the owner back nearly $2 million and looking pretty impressive while at it.





The Ferrari 412, a wedge-shaped grand tourer from the 1980s, has long been regarded as one of the more understated and often overlooked models in Maranello’s portfolio. But then, along came an anonymous American owner who decided to transform this black sheep into what is likely the most valuable and technologically advanced 412 in existence. Commissioning Otsuka Maxwell Design (OMD) in San Diego, the project required over 5,000 hours of labor to complete.







Definitely the best part of the transformation lies under the hood. The original engine has been discarded in favor of the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 from the Ferrari 812 Superfast. To maintain a vintage feel, OMD fitted the modern beast with custom valve covers that mimic a more retro era of Ferrari engineering. But the modifications didn't stop at the swap. The team removed the 812's modern direct injection system, replacing it with port injection and 12 individual throttle bodies. The car also features a gated six-speed manual transmission, something never offered on the OG Superfast. OMD achieved this by adapting the automatic from a Ferrari 599 GTB into a traditional stick shift.









Outwardly, the car is draped in a rather striking Superfast gold and black color scheme, the bodywork features flared fenders and tucked bumpers that give the once-boxy GT a muscular, modern stance, while custom 18-inch Brixton forged wheels provide the finishing touch.









Inside, the cabin can either be seen as luxury or slightly questionable. Much of what you see is wrapped in a combination of tan Alcantara and rare Mongolian Cashmere inserts, a material that reportedly costs roughly $1,000 per yard. Even the floors received an upgrade, featuring the same high-grade carpeting found in a Rolls-Royce.





Modern touches are integrated into the dashboard, including a digital instrument cluster (heresy!) and a touchscreen tablet infotainment system. Some things that arguably let the interior down are the wood door grabs which look like they're taken straight off a 80s kitchen (or floor) and a glovebox that's surprisingly not aligned with the same care as what was afforded in the engine bay. Overall, however, this thing looks fantastic.





Photo credits: OMD