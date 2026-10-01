FBI Warns ShinyHunters Cybercrime Gang To Surrender Before Agents Kick In Their Doors

FBI's Brett Leatherman giving a stern warning directed at cybercrime group ShinyHunters - Image: FBI via X

The ongoing virtual cat-and-mouse game between the FBI and one of the world's most aggressive cybercrime collectives, ShinyHunters, might be coming to an end, thanks to the arrests of key members and seizure of the groups digital infrastructure by the Dutch National Police.

ShinyHunters stated that the hack was a non-financial retaliation against a previous federal law enforcement advisory, which they dismissed as deliberate disinformation to harm their reputation. The collective issued a strict ultimatum demanding a formal retraction.

Today, our partners at the Dutch National Police announced the arrest of one of the alleged leaders of ShinyHunters, a group linked to cyberattacks in the United States, the Netherlands, and around the world.



The Dutch High-Tech Crime Unit arrested the suspect under Dutch law.… pic.twitter.com/EdfWJpVx2n — FBI Cyber Division (@FBICyberDiv) September 29, 2026

"The longer you stay in this, the more we learn about you," Leatherman warned. "You know how to find us, and we know how to find you. I suggest you reach out first while the choice is still yours."







Thus far, ShinyHunters has breached more than 140 organizations , extorted roughly $70 million, and stolen hundreds of millions of sensitive customer and employee records globally.