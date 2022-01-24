FBI Warns Of Malicious QR Code Campaign To Steal Your Funds, How To Protect Yourself





Scanning a QR (Quick Response) code sure is an easy and convenient way to access information, like a restaurant's menu, but be careful of scanning codes willy-nilly. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) felt compelled to issue a warning about cyber-criminals tampering with QR codes to ultimately steal your money.







What this ruse amounts to is another vector for phishing . Instead of sending out a phishing email or text message in hopes of tricking a potential victim into willingly forking over personal information, including bank login details, tampered QR codes do the same thing—they redirect users to a malicious site designed to steal login and financial details. But that's not all.





"Malicious QR codes may also contain embedded malware, allowing a criminal to gain access to the victim's mobile device and steal the victim's location as well as personal and financial information. The cybercriminal can leverage the stolen financial information to withdraw funds from victim accounts," the FBI warns.





This is perhaps most effective at places where businesses offer customers QR codes to redirect them to a payment site. It wouldn't take much for a cyber-crook to print out and replace a legitimate QR code with a fraudulent one.





So it's not misconstrued, the FBI is not saying that QR cores are inherently malicious. But like email and things like instant messaging and hyperlinks, they can be manipulated to trick people in malicious ways. To that end, the FBI offers up a handful of tips to protect yourself...