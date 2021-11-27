Fantastic Black Friday PC Hardware Deals: Save Big On CPUs, Motherboards, Monitors And More

For motherboards you want to make sure they're compatible with the CPU you are buying. For AMD, B550 and X570 motherboards will work with Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Some X470 and B450 motherboards will work as well but would require BIOS/UEFI updates in order to function. For Intel 12th gen CPUs you'll need a Z690 motherboard as Z590 user an older, incompatible socket.



AMD AM4 Motherboards

Intel Motherboards

Unfortunately at this time since Z690 motherboards just came out there are no special sales. However, we can mention some of the more budget friendly boards as well as older boards that are compatible with 11th Gen Intel Rocket Lake CPUs as well.







We would also recommend staying away from DDR5 motherboards since at this time DDR5 is out of stock everywhere (and being scalped for ridiculous prices on eBay).

