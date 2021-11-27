Fantastic Black Friday PC Hardware Deals: Save Big On CPUs, Motherboards, Monitors And More
Although buying a new GPU is still incredibly difficult, now might be a good time take a look at what else can be upgraded in your system. We have some deals on CPUs, motherboards, monitors, power supplies, and memory. We have already covered SSD storage deals yesterday, so let's dive into these other PC hardware bargains.
Black Friday CPU Deals
We reviewed Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs recently, and were quite impressed with the performance. The P-cores (Golden Cove) are very fast for both gaming and productivity while the E-cores (Gracemont) help quite a bit with multitasking. If you are looking to upgrade your motherboard and CPU, Intel's 12th Gen processors are something you should strongly consider. However, as they've just come out don't expect to see deep discounts as you would with AMD's latest-generation processors (which still pack a punch, by the way).
Intel 12th Gen Processors
- Intel Core i9 12900KF $679.99
- Intel Core i7 12700K $419 (Originally $496.25)
- Intel Core i5 12600K $299 (Originally $342.50)
AMD Ryzen 5th Gen Processors
- Ryzen 9 5950X $718 (Originally $799)
- Ryzen 9 5900X $479 (Originally $549)
- Ryzen 7 5800X $340 (Originally $449)
- Ryzen 5 5600G $238.97 (Originally $259)
Black Friday Motherboard Deals
For motherboards you want to make sure they're compatible with the CPU you are buying. For AMD, B550 and X570 motherboards will work with Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Some X470 and B450 motherboards will work as well but would require BIOS/UEFI updates in order to function. For Intel 12th gen CPUs you'll need a Z690 motherboard as Z590 user an older, incompatible socket.
AMD AM4 Motherboards
- ASUS B450M-A II $63 (Originally $80)
- Gigabyte Aorus PRO P $109 (Originally $149)
- ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-Plus WIFI 6 $154 (Originally $169)
- ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming $149 (Originally $199)
- ASUS Prime B550M-K $58 (Originally $109)
- Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite WiFi $189 (Originally $229)
Intel Motherboards
Unfortunately at this time since Z690 motherboards just came out there are no special sales. However, we can mention some of the more budget friendly boards as well as older boards that are compatible with 11th Gen Intel Rocket Lake CPUs as well.
We would also recommend staying away from DDR5 motherboards since at this time DDR5 is out of stock everywhere (and being scalped for ridiculous prices on eBay).
- MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Edge WiFi $169 (Originally $229) - Works with 10th and 11th Gen CPUs
- Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Elite $164 (Originally $219) - Works with 10th and 11th Gen CPUs
- Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Elite AX DDR4 - $269 - Works with 12th Gen CPUs
- MSI MAG Z690 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4 - $340 - Works with 12th Gen CPUs
- ASUS Prime Z690-P D4 $219 - Works with 12th Gen CPUs
Black Friday Monitor Deals
For gaming monitors you have a wide variety of choices—from 1080p at 360Hz to 4K at 240Hz and everything in between. In essence, you get your choice of refresh rate and resolution, as well as preference towards standard 16:9 to ultra-wide and super ultra-wide. Here's a a look at what's available.
- Samsung Odyssey 49-Inch G9 240Hz G-Sync - $999 (Originally $1399)
- Samsung Odyssey Neo 49-Inch G9 240Hz 4k 32:9 $1999 (Originally $2499)
- Samsung Odyssey G7 32-Inch 240Hz - $599 (Originally $799)
- Gigabyte M27Q 27-Inch 170Hz KVM - $279 (Originally $359)
- AOC C27G2Z 27-Inch 240Hz - $239 (Originally $299)
- Acer Nitro VG272 XBM 27-Inch 240Hz - $289 (Originally $449)
- Alienware AW2521H 24-Inch 360Hz - $474 (Originally $627)
- Acer Predator XB271HU BMI 27-Inch 144Hz G-Sync - $379 (Originally $469)
Black Friday Power Supplies Deals
For power supplies, the best deals you will likely find are on ones above 650W and 80 Plus Gold rated. For the most part that's what we will be looking at here.
- Corsair HX850 80+ Platinum Fully Modular PSU - $147 (Originally $184)
- Corsair RM750X 80+ Gold Fully Modular - $103 (Originally $134)
- ASUS ROG Strix 750W 80+ Gold Fully Modular - $119 (Originally $155)
- Thermaltake ToughPower GF1 850W 80+ Gold Fully Modular - 139 (Originally $149)
- EVGA 710 BP 80+ Bronze 710W Fully Modular - $39.99 After $15 Rebate - Newegg Promo Code EVGATKNG777
Black Friday RAM Deals
For RAM, DDR5 is out of stock everywhere aside from scalpers charging an arm and a leg. All of our recommendations will be for DDR4 memory kits
- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) 3200 CL16 - $127 (Originally $145)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL 32GB (2x16GB) 3600 CL18 - $140 (Originally $208)
- Kingston Fury Renegade 64GB (2x32GB) 3200MHz CL16 - $279 (Originally $423)
- Kingston Fury Beast RGB 64GB (2x32GB) 3600MHz CL18 - $297 (Originally $464)
- Crucial Ballistix 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MHz CL16 - SODIMM (Laptop) - $106 (originally $152)
- Crucial Ballistix 16GB (2x8GB) 3200MHz CL16 - $58 (Originally $82)
- G.Skill Trident Z Royal RGB 32GB (2x16GB) 4000MHz CL18 - $179 (Originally $199)
- G.Skill Trident Z Neo RGB 16GB (2x8GB) 3600MHz CL16 - $112 (Originally $120)
Even though Black Friday is technically in the rear-view mirror, Cyber Monday is now right around the corner. And really, the end of the year has become a season of deals. That's to say, keep checking back at HotHardware as we'll continue to point out bargains as we come across them.