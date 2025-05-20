CATEGORIES
Fan Favorite Noctua Teases Its First PSU And Liquid Cooler, Is A GPU Next?

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, May 20, 2025, 10:09 AM EDT
Noctua has a large fan base of enthusiasts who adore cooling solutions, and they're about to see even more products from the company. Famous for its high-quality fans and air coolers, it's now branching out into other component categories to continue its excellence. Noctua has posted a teaser image for Computex 2025, which appears to show a power supply. Noctua has worked with other brands previously with power supplies, such as with its collaboration with Seasonic, though it looks like Noctua is readying its own-brand model. Noctua stated it is "Quiet. Powerful. Compact." in its teaser post on X. 

The other new product is an all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler with the brand's famous fans and design. Noctua has famously stuck to air cooling, with various CPU coolers dominating the high-end PC enthusiast market for the last several years. An AIO would be a natural addition to the lineup, and would still use Noctua's excellent fans and build quality know-how. While air coolers can be less maintenance, they can have a tough time with the most demanding CPUs on the market and limit case airflow options with today's modern powerful GPUs. An AIO makes it more flexible, especially if properly designed. 

noctua seasonic
Noctua's previous partnership with Seasonic indicates it is serious about PSUs

The X account of Noctua also made a quirky remark concerning GPUs in the comments. Of course, this is likely a fun post and not to be taken seriously, but Noctua has done GPU designs in the past with the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition. Once again, its cooling expertise ties in perfectly with the GPU designs of modern power-hungry beasts such as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series. 

While there's plenty of mystery surrounding Noctua's expanded roadmap, omputerbase.de shared some images of the new Noctua AIO design, and it looks just as you'd expect from the brand. The AIO will come in 240mm, 360mm, and 420mm sizes for a wide variety of installations. The fans are Noctua brown (what else?), and the rest of the AIO is fairly understated and minimal. Noctua has been keen on introducing different colors for its products, such as black or grey fans, so we may see some variations in the future. 
Tags:  PSU, Power Supply, liquid cooler, Noctua, computex2025
