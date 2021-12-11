Facebook-Meta Unveils Horizon Worlds, A Metaverse For Socializing In VR
Meta, aka Facebook, has been going full steam ahead with its vision of bringing everyone into the metaverse since its rebranding. It has developed touch sensitive robot skin that is aimed at giving robots a more delicate touch. It also pulled the plug on its Facial Recognition System to limit its use of facial recognition on its products. There is no doubt that Meta is trying to escape the storm that followed the internal document release scandal a couple months ago. As the company continues moving forward with its vision of the metaverse, it has officially launched Horizon Worlds, an immersive VR program for use with its Meta Quest VR headset.
Horizon Worlds was previously an invite-only beta that began last year. During that time, those fortunate enough to have been invited created everything from action-packed games to tranquil locations for meditation. Meta has now moved the VR experience out of beta and made it available to anyone that is at least 18 years old, lives in the U.S. or Canada, and owns a Meta Quest VR headset.
Meta's vision for Horizon Worlds is to bring to life a VR space that is friendly to creators of all skill levels using best-in-class social world-building tools. Horizon Worlds is designed to make your experience enjoyable whether you are participating solo or collaborating with a team of friends. There are a series of tutorials available that will help guide you in your journey if you are new to the experience or someone that just needs a refresher course. It seems Meta wants everyone to feel comfortable using the program as it attempts to make the creation process as simple as possible.
Another way to enjoy the Horizon Worlds experience is through a set of randomized mini-games that two to four players can play through together known as World Hop. Once players have completed the set of mini-games, they will end up in a trophy room where everyone can compare their final scores and rankings. This should give all the sweats out there hours of enjoyment as they compete for bragging rights.
If you are in need of a bit of inspiration, you can take advantage of the ability to visit other creators' communities and peruse what they have been able to bring to life from the depths of their imaginations. There are already some well established communities from the beta available to visit if you are just starting out and need some ideas on where to start, or what is possible. Those creations vary from a relaxing riverboat ride, being able to fly on a magic broom high above Townscity, or exploring a retro arcade style multi-player battle royale.
No matter how you might feel about Facebook, aka Meta, it has developed what seems to be a very intriguing and interactive tool for Meta Quest owners to be able to bring their creative visions to life. The possibilities seem endless when it comes to what one can create within Horizon Worlds, allowing creative minds a space to collaborate and design incredible things. So, if you are looking for somewhere beyond Minecraft to build a world of your own with more possibilities, Horizon Worlds may be a great place for you.