Meta Developed Touch Sensitive Robot Skin Because You Know, Zuck Wants To Be Human







Meta has not made it a secret it intends to expand its metaverse to include new projects and products. It seems Mark Zuckerberg wants one of those new ventures to include helping robots experience and understand the world as flesh and blood humans do, through touch interaction. Or maybe Zuck pines to be human. Either way, this is some interesting research.

Meta is looking to use the full open source design of DIGIT it released in 2020. This design is cheaper to manufacture and provides hundreds of thousands more contact points than other available commercial tactile sensors currently on the market according to Meta. Meta AI has partnered with GelSight to commercially manufacture DIGIT to make it more affordable to researchers. Meta AI also has agreed to collaborate with Carnegie-Mellon-University to develop ReSkin, an open source touch-sensing "skin" with a small form factor.









TACTO is another open source technology developed by Meta AI. This technology is used for high-resolution vision-based tactile sensors to provide support to Machine Learning (ML). The use cases for this would be for when hardware is not present, which creates a platform that would bypass and negate the need for real world experiments. This could save a lot of time and money for researchers as it would lessen the wear and tear on the hardware that is being used and ensure the right hardware is being used.