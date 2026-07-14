Ex-PlayStation Exec Blames Publishers For High Digital Game Prices









He also noted that publishers are incentivized to bring in as much revenue as possible to cover the costs of game development, which has risen significantly in the last few years. It explains why gamers never saw digital games be released at a cheaper price compared to the physical version, even though the digital copy carries less production costs. Publishers want game pricing to remain fixed to bring in more revenue.





Pricing is not the only concern with Sony's pivot away from physical media to an all-digital gaming future, though it's one that can't be ignored. Either way, Thornton isn't overly critical of Sony's decision, as the market has increasingly shifted to digital in recent years.





"The reluctance to adopt digital gaming and the relevance of physical resellers have naturally diminished. In major markets like Western Europe and the US, traditional sofa gaming has moved online, with players connecting from their homes," Thornton adds.





He also points to frequent digital sales and promotions on digital games, which has prompted gamers to wait for price drops. This, he says, "makes digital appeal to players, more so than the general appeal physical provides, like disc-sharing."