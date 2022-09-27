Refocused EVGA Announces 'Unbelievable' Z790 Raptor Lake Motherboards For Overclockers

There are two boards as part of the announcement: the EVGA Z790 DARK K|NGP|N, and the EVGA Z790 Classified. They differ in the details, but both boards are radically different from most motherboards on the market: they feature CPU sockets rotated 90 degrees, repositioned memory slots to accommodate, and virtually all of the connectors are edge-mounted—including not only SATA and USB plugs but also ATX power, a pair of EPS12V connectors, and even at least one fan connector.





EVGA Z790 DARK K|NGP|N



Other shared connectivity includes eight SATA ports, 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 7.1 analog audio outputs. The K|NGP|N board gets an additional 10 GbE jack and three M.2 SSD slots, while the Classified model has a pair of USB Type-C ports onboard that support DisplayPort connectivity in addition to 20 Gbps USB4. "This board is unbelievable," says its namesake, Vince "K|NGP|N" Lucido.





EVGA Z790 Classified







Screenshot of Intel Z790 motherboards already up for pre-order at Newegg.

