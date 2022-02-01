CATEGORIES
home IT/Enterprise
by Nathan WassonTuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT

Alarming Eternal Silence UPnP Exploit Exposes 1.7 Million Devices To Wi-Fi Zombie Attacks

eternal silence wi fi attacks news
Back in 2018, a team of security researchers from Akamai released a white paper detailing a malicious proxy system they dubbed UPnProxy that is now being leveraged in a new attack. The malicious proxy system draws its name from Universal Plug and Play (UPnP), which is a set of networking protocols that enables devices on a network to more easily connect with one another and establish functional network services by automatically creating port forwarding rules on a router.

While the intended functionality of UPnP may be convenient, security suffers as a result. UPnP has left routers and millions of connected devices open to various vulnerabilities over the years since its release.

Many UPnP-enabled devices expose services on their wide area network (WAN) interface, leaving them vulnerable to remote network address translation (NAT) injection. According to the Akamai researchers, attackers have taken advantage of this vulnerability to inject internet-routable hosts into the NAT tables of at least 45,000 of the 277,000 routers vulnerable to this form of attack.

eternal silence wi fi attacks network map news

These attacks turn the routers into functional proxies, which have been chained together into two distinct networks, as can be seen in the network map above. The researchers postulated that these malicious proxy networks have been used to conceal spamming, phishing, click and credit card fraud, DDoS attacks, botnets, and malware distribution.

However, the researchers recently discovered and revealed a new way in which attackers are leveraging UPnProxy. They found a new family of injections that attempt to expose the TCP ports 139 and 445 on devices behind the compromised routers, giving attackers network access to the connected devices. The attackers seem to be making use of this network access by attempting to compromise the connected devices by way of the EternalBlue and EternalRed exploits.

EternalBlue impacts Windows devices and has been used to launch devastating attacks, such as WannaCry and NotPetya, even after patches were released. EternalRed, on the other hand, targets Linux-based devices by way of Samba and has been used in a number of attacks, garnering the name SambaCry. While there are patches for both of these exploits, some devices still remain vulnerable, and the researchers have discovered a total of 1.7 million devices connected to compromised routers.

The researchers have named this new family of malicious injections Eternal Silence, drawing on the use of the Eternal family of exploits and the words “galleta silenciosa,” meaning “silent cookie” in Spanish, contained in the new rulesets.

The research team’s original white paper contains a list of almost 400 vulnerable router models, with ASUS and ipTIME having the largest number. Those looking to check their routers for the presence of UPnProxy and EternalSilence can find a bash script used for auditing router NAT table entries, as well as additional information, on Akamai’s blog post.
Tags:  WiFi, security, Privacy, Exploits, upnp, wi-fi
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment