Epic Leak Highlights All The Free Games That Are Unlocking This Week

Just as it had done last year, Epic Games is celebrating the holidays by giving away a free game through the Epic Games Store for the second half of December. The 15 days of free games got underway on December 16 and will continue through December 30, so there are still four more titles you'll be able to claim at no cost. We might know what they are, courtesy of a leak.







If the leak on Reddit proves to be true, the next four titles will be Mages of Mystralia, Moving Out, Salt and Sanctuary, and a Tomb Raider trilogy. Also, depending on when you are reading this, there could still be time to claim Control, arguably the highlight of the free games giveaway. A new free title unlocks each day at 11am ET (8pm PT).







Confirmed

You obviously need an Epic Games account to claim the titles. Once you add them to your library, however, they are yours to keep and play forever. Here's a look at the full list of free games as part of the holiday giveaway, including the next four that have not been confirmed...