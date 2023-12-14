Epic Holiday Sale Is Live With A Free Alan Wake Game Deal, 33% Off Coupon And Tons More



This is the best time of the year to be a PC gamer. Why is that? Depending on your job, you may find yourself with time off from work to finally tackle that humongous backlog of games you've been meaning to play. Also, however, this is when digital distribution platforms go hard with seasonal sales. Epic Games (which is on a high after defeating Google in court ) is is going especially hard with its 2023 Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. As in, huge savings on thousands of games, a chunky coupon refreshes every time you use it, daily free games, and more. Let's get into it.





live and runs until 11:00am ET (8:00am PT) on January 10, 2024 (a Wednesday). As part of the event, Epic is giving away 17 free games throughout the course of the sale. The first of those is Destiny 2 Legacy Collection valued at $59.99, which is available to claim until 11:00am ET on December 20, 2023. The sales event is(a Wednesday). As part of the event, Epic is giving away 17 free games throughout the course of the sale. The first of those isvalued at $59.99, which is available to claim until 11:00am ET on December 20, 2023.





If you're not a Destiny fan, just hang tight—the next mystery game will unlock on December 20 and be available for 24 hours, followed by another game and so on until the end of the sale. So in short, the first freebie is available to claim for the next several days, after which a new free game will unlock each day until the end of the sale.







Beyond the free games, Epic is giving away cosmetics, though the biggest treat is the 33% off coupon. You can use it on "eligible transactions at, above, or adding up to $14.99 or higher." Just add the games you want to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.





"The Epic Coupon is limitless, so you’ll receive one following each eligible transaction completed for the duration of the event. We’ll also be boosting our Epic Rewards program to 10% for the duration of Holiday Sale," Epic explains.

Buy Alan Wake II For A Big Discount And Get Alan Wake Remastered For Free

There's the potential to stack offers and one of the best deals at the Epic Games Store involves the Alan Wake franchise. As part of the sale, Alan Wake II is discounted to $39.99 (down from $49.99). However, the 33% coupon brings it down to $26.79. You're essentially getting the game for just a tad over half price, but that's not all. If you buy Alan Wake II during the holiday sale, Epic will send you a voucher to redeem Alan Wake Remastered for free.





This is a killer deal if you're new to the Alan Wake franchise. And while you're at it, you should add Alan Wake's Nightmare to your cart too, which is marked down to $2.96 (down from $8.99). It's a standalone game that takes place between Alan Wake and Alan Wake II. That's quite the score for around $30.





Even without any free bonuses, the recurring 33% coupon is a real game changer, as it stacks on top of some already great discounts. Here are some deals worth checking out...







