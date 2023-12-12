Fortnite Maker Scores Epic Victory Over Google In High-Profile App Store Lawsuit
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is celebrating an early Christmas gift, as a California jury found Google guilty of being a monopoly after four weeks of intense testimony. Sweeney posted a celebratory tweet following the verdict, stating that the court’s work on remedies will begin in January.
The epic court battle between Epic Games and Google shed light on some of Google’s more glaring oversteps in the world of Android phones. One of those was a project codenamed Project Banyan. Vice President for Partnerships at Google, James Kolotouros, shared testimony during the trial that Google had a plan to share advertisement revenue it would receive from Google Search with Android phone makers to persuade them to release more software updates and better maintain smartphones. Samsung was perhaps the biggest winner in Project Banyan, raking in more than half of the revenue.
Jurors had to fill out a form during deliberation that asked 11 questions, with some having a subset of questions. An example is question 1, which was, “Did Epic prove, by a preponderance of the evidence and in accordance with the instructions given to you, the existence of a relevant antitrust market?” If the answer was “Yes,” they were to continue to question 2. If the answer was “No,” they were to skip to question 6. The jury answered “Yes” to all 11 questions.
In a post on X/Twitter, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney exclaimed, “Victory over Google!” Sweeney added, “After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, the California jury found against Google Play monopoly on all counts. The Court’s work on remedies will start in January. Thanks for everyone’s support and faith! Free Fortnite!”
Google immediately responded to the verdict, stating it would appeal the verdicts. Google’s Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, Wilson White, added, “We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem.”
A large part of Google’s defense was that the company had to lower its fee structure in order to compete with Apple. Google’s lawyer, Jonathon Kravis, explained during closing arguments, “Google does not want to lose 60 million Android users to Apple every year.”
It was clear the jury did not buy into Google’s defense of its practices when it came to the Google Play Store. Now that the Epic vs. Google battle has come to a close (or at least a pause, pending appeal), Epic will turn its focus on its next battle of reviving some of the claims made against Apple in a 2021 court case.