Epic Games' Valuation Tops $28 Billion As It Builds An Interconnected Virtual Metaverse

Epic Games is a massive company, but we already knew that between their battle against Apple and the ability to throw money to the wind with the Epic Games Store and free games. The behemoth gaming company is still chugging forward, though, with a new $1 billion round of funding and an equity valuation of $28.7 billion.













Perhaps with this investment, we will hear more about Epic Games' long-term plans as far as the Metaverse goes. Moreover, this will allow the company to balance its endeavors, such as the fight against Apple, which is likely pulling quite a few resources from other projects. No matter what happens, this is a rather large sum of money, and it will be interesting to see what Epic Games turns it into. Thus stay tuned to HotHardware for updates, and let us know your speculation in the comments below.



