Here's How Fortnite Players Can Get Two Months Of Disney Plus For Free





Epic Games has been in the news for a whole host of reasons, from its lawsuit and struggles with Apple , to Fortnite’s latest season of gameplay. The company is once again making headlines as it is offering something up to fans of the Marvel-themed Fortnite season. Anyone who makes a purchase in Fortnite can get 2 months of Disney+ to enjoy the whole library of Marvel movies. The deal officially starts on November 10th, but Epic Games has you covered from yesterday onward.





According to Epic Games, anyone who made an earlier purchase from November 6th onward can also redeem the subscription. There are some fine print details though, such as you must be 18+ and the offer is only available to new Disney+ customers. If you already have a Disney+ subscription, you can’t redeem the offer unless you cancel your current subscription and make a new account.