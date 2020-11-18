Epic And Spotify Still Aren't Satisfied With Apple's 15 Percent App Store Cut For Indie Devs

Developers want a level playing field from Apple, NOT a symbolic gesture. Apple’s announcement today is a calculated move and and ignores fundamental flaws with the App Store, specifically: — Coalition for App Fairness (@appfairness) November 18, 2020

It seems that none of the counterclaims to Apple’s store fee reduction appear to be wrong in all honesty. If Apple can randomly pick and choose who gets discounts, whether the app is big or small, why can it not be a flat reduction across the board? This move could be, as Sweeney explained, a way to get out from under scrutiny in the public eye. Ultimately, we will have to see what happens and how this could affect the Apple v. Epic Games trial set for May 2021.