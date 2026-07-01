CATEGORIES
home News

Engineer Turns An E-Ink Dev Board Into A Slick 60Hz Game Boy Handheld

by Chris HarperWednesday, July 01, 2026, 01:45 PM EDT
hero paperboys3
Prominent hardware modder Wenting Zhang has successfully converted an M5Stack PaperS3 dev kit (which inludes an e-ink display and ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller) into a working Game Boy with the help of a modified CrankBoy emulator.

The result runs monochromatic Game Boy games at up to 60 Hz on an e-ink display, and the result is truly remarkable to see in action. Games including Pokemon Blue, Super Mario Land, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening all run well on the so-called "PaperBoy S3," though it's not completely perfect.

marioland paperboys3

One of the biggest key downsides is audio reproduction. On the PaperBoy S3, the original audio can't be reproduced at full clarity. This results in audio instead being represented with shrill beeps, but the approximation is close enough that the original music is still recognizable, if inadvertently remixed by the hardware.

Additionally, frame-skipping is employed by the underlying CrankBoy emulator to account for semi-frequent dips below 60 FPS. While it may strain credibility to believe that the Game Boy of all things is too intense for a semi-modern chip like the ESP32, it is important to remember that emulation by nature introduces overhead and that the ESP32 was never particularly powerful. For audio to work at all, one of its two cores is fully-dedicated to it here.

loadstate2 paperboys3

It's hardly perfect, but the result is still remarkable and most importantly, pretty cool. Zhang also customized the emulator to support Save/Load state features, allowing for suspend and resume functionality with just a few extra taps. As a long-time emulation enthusiast, though, I do advise caution: savestates that predate in-game saves cause save corruption if loaded after the fact, so be sure to keep your savestate up-to-date with your manual saves.


The final result is remarkably fluid and sharp, especially for an e-ink display typically associated with heavy ghosting for scenarios like this. The supported Game Boy games run well and look great, and the touchscreen buttons are rendered so sharp that they could be mistaken for real ones at a straight viewing angle. There's even limited Bluetooth LE controller support, though Zhang admits that compatibility is inconsistent.

In any case, it's nice to see efforts from developers and vendors alike to keep e-ink alive. Smartwatch pioneer Pebble still makes watches with e-ink displays, and there are still some impressive modern e-ink displays in development, albeit highly expensive ones. While e-ink doesn't lend itself to gaming outside of niche scenarios like this, it's still a great technology for reducing eyestrain and power consumption versus modern display types.
Tags:  Nintendo, e-ink, handheld gaming, modding, Game Boy
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use