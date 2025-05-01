CATEGORIES
Boox's E-Ink Color Monitor Eases Eye Fatigue But Puts A Hurt On Your Wallet

by Aaron LeongThursday, May 01, 2025, 10:57 AM EDT
Popular e-ink tablet and e-reader maker Boox is releasing its first desktop color e-ink monitor. The company already makes a monochrome model called the Mira Pro, but the new one, gracefully called the Mira Pro (Color Version) brings 4,096 colors and 16 grayscale levels. Like any e-ink screen, the Mira Pro promises to be easy on the eyes during prolonged viewing compared to standard displays, as well as superior glare rejection. Owning one, however, will have some downsides. For one, the 25.3-inch Mira Pro will set you back $1,900 plus shipping fees.

Those familiar with the e-ink space would likely know about Boox and its lineup of Tab, Note, and Palma e-ink tablets/readers. This week, the company adds a 25.3-inch desktop monitor to its catalog called the Mira Pro (Color Version). As the name somewhat implies, Boox has a prior model that was monochrome offering 16 levels of gray at 3200x1800 (145 ppi) resolution. The new version boasts 4,096 colors on top of that and not much else.

Both monitors share the same port selection, including an HDMI, mini-HDMI, USB-C, DisplayPort. They can be mounted via a standard 75x75 mm VESA interface, although an Apple iMac/Studio Display-like stand is included.

Good luck trying use Chrome's Developer Tools on this screen.

In theory, e-ink monitors offer a few pros over to their LCD/LED counterparts—they greatly reducing eye strain thanks to a matte paper-like surface that doesn't reflect light, no backlight, and little to no blue light emissions. However, we struggle to see the use case for monitors like the Mira Pro—maybe for textual proofreading, perhaps. The biggest weaknesses of e-ink has to do with refresh rates and ghosting, regardless of the four refresh modes the Mira Pro might have. Users will likely go bonkers trying to scroll or type anything with small text.

The Boox Mira Pro (Color Version) is available now for $1,900. However, shipping apparently is extra, so expect to pay more to ship the monitor from the Hong Kong supplier to the U.S. Honestly, for that kind of money you could buy an Apple Studio Display (already considered pricey for a display) and have spare change for a used Alienware 34 QD-OLED. You're welcome.
