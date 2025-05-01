Boox's E-Ink Color Monitor Eases Eye Fatigue But Puts A Hurt On Your Wallet





Popular e-ink tablet and e-reader maker Boox is releasing its first desktop color e-ink monitor. The company already makes a monochrome model called the Mira Pro, but the new one, gracefully called the Mira Pro (Color Version) brings 4,096 colors and 16 grayscale levels. Like any e-ink screen, the Mira Pro promises to be easy on the eyes during prolonged viewing compared to standard displays, as well as superior glare rejection. Owning one, however, will have some downsides. For one, the 25.3-inch Mira Pro will set you back $1,900 plus shipping fees.













The new version boasts 4,096 colors on top of that and not much else.





Both monitors share the same port selection, including an HDMI, mini-HDMI, USB-C, DisplayPort. They can be mounted via a standard 75x75 mm VESA interface, although an Apple iMac/ Studio Display -like stand is included.





Good luck trying use Chrome's Developer Tools on this screen.



In theory, e-ink monitors offer a few pros over to their LCD/LED counterparts—they greatly reducing eye strain thanks to a matte paper-like surface that doesn't reflect light, no backlight, and little to no blue light emissions. However, we struggle to see the use case for monitors like the Mira Pro—maybe for textual proofreading, perhaps. The biggest weaknesses of e-ink has to do with refresh rates and ghosting, regardless of the four refresh modes the Mira Pro might have. Users will likely go bonkers trying to scroll or type anything with small text.



