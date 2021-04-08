CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, April 08, 2021, 02:02 PM EDT

Elon Musk's Neuralink Wildly Claims It Could Produce Jurassic Park-Style Dinosaurs By 2036

Dinosaur
I hope to be alive in 15 years, and barring a catastrophe or some kind of ailment, there is a good chance I will be. However, I just hope wherever I'm living in a decade in a half is not overrun by dinosaurs who see me as a tasty snack. Crazy, right? Not to Max Hodak, co-founder of Elon Musk's Neuralink, who believes the technology exists to build a real life Jurassic Park.

In case you're not familiar with the immensely popular movie franchise, Jurassic Park is a series of films that first came out in 1993, based on the novel by Michael Crichton. Rich folk with more money than sense build a theme park with genetically cloned dinosaurs of all types, including the mighty T-Rex, and those pesky raptors. Predictably, all hell breaks loose.

There have been four other releases since then, plus another planned for next year, and none of them are simple walks in the park. The common theme, however, is the creation of dinosaurs, and Hodak says it is probably possible to do that in real life.

Max Hodak Jurassic Park Tweet

"We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to. Wouldn't be genetically authentic, but maybe 15 years of breeding plus engineering to get super exotic novel species," Hodak wrote on Twitter.

Is it really, though? Hodak did not go into specifics about what technological advancements at Neuralink's disposal (or outside of Neuralink) would offer a path to creating genetically engineered dinosaurs. Founded five years ago, Neuralink is focused on brain control interface (BCI) technology that itself is straight out of science fiction. Or maybe that's just a cover for creating dinosaurs.

Neuralink has already done some wild things, after all, like implanting chips into the brains of pigs, and showcasing a monkey playing video games with its mind, thanks to a wireless implant in its skull. So maybe building an actual dinosaur theme park in 15 years it not so wild after all.

There would be significant hurdles, of course, and not just legal and ethical ones. Usable dinosaur DNA is not exactly plentiful (DNA decays over time, starting with death). I'd venture a guess a real-life Jurassic Park is not going to happen in my lifetime, and as much as I'm fascinated by dinosaurs, I'm totally fine with that.
Tags:  Jurassic Park, Elon Musk, neuralink, max hodak

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment