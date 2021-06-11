Elon Musk Demos Tesla Model S Plaid Playing Cyberpunk 2077 With AMD RDNA 2 Innards





Last night, Tesla held a delivery party for its Model S Plaid , its most powerful and fastest electric vehicle. The vehicle is [now] priced at $129,990 , can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds, and reach a top speed of 200 mph thanks to its new triple-motor powertrain design.

While all the performance-enhancing goodies are excellent, there's just as much new stuff happening inside. And we're not just talking about the redesigned interior that looks much more modern than what originally debuted on the Model S nearly a decade ago. Tesla managed to install some PlayStation 5-caliber hardware in the new Model S, which turns it into a rolling gaming rig.





"There's never been a car that has state of the art computing technology; state of the art infotainment where this is literally at the level of a PlayStation 5," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the delivery event. "This is actual PlayStation 5-level performance; it can run Cyberpunk. It is high frame rate; it will do 60 fps with state-of-the-art games."

Earlier this year, we had the sneaking suspicion that Tesla was using AMD hardware when the Model S refresh was first announced, and AMD CEO Dr. Lis Su confirmed the news last week at Computex 2021. The Zen 2/RDNA 2 hardware in the Model S delivers 10 TFLOPs of computing power, which puts it right in line with the PlayStation 5's 10.28 TFLOPs.

The driver and front passenger can play games on the massive 17-inch (2200x1300) display when the vehicle is parked, while rear passengers can partake in the action on a smaller 8-inch display.

According to Musk, the future of self-driving will lead to a situation where drivers will be able to travel long distances without once having to put their hands on the steering wheel or keep their eyes on the road. So why not have a powerful computer onboard to play games to make these trips more bearable? We definitely understand Musk's thought process with those comments, but the current state of Autopilot means that this "future" is still going to be years away.