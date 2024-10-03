CATEGORIES
home News

Jeep Wrangler And Grand Cherokee Plug-In Hybrids Hit With Urgent Fire Risk Recall

by Aaron LeongThursday, October 03, 2024, 11:33 AM EDT
hero 4xe promo
Can the Stellantis Group (and their customers) not catch a break? In a new round of recalls, over 154,000 Jeep users are being advised not to charge their Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe vehicles due to a possible battery pack defect. Owners are also advised to park their cars outside away from buildings until the issue is resolved either via a software update and/or a battery pack replacement.

Chrysler Jeep is recalling two plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) models: 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe (118,230 units) and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (35,802 units). The reason for the recall revolves around the installed Samsung-sourced 400V battery packs that "may contain cells with separator damage," and that "separator damage, combined with other complex interactions within the cells, may lead to a vehicle fire."

GrandCherokee 4xe%20(2)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) document states that the failure could lead to a fire regardless of whether the vehicle is parked or on the move. Therefore, owners are requested to park these PHEVs outside and away from buildings, plus not to recharge their cars until repairs are made. 

Technically, Jeep's (and most other type of) PHEVs can be driven around without charging, relying solely on their gas engines. However, due to the nature of the problem, even vehicles that have depleted battery charge levels still have a low risk of vehicular fire, therefore owners may want to consider towing their vehicles to the dealership when the time comes.

MY23 Wrangler 4xe Hero Charger Desktop jpg image 1440%20(2)

The recall filing was made September 27, while notification letters to affected owners will be mailed by October 17. Once at the dealer, the vehicles may merely require a software update or a full PHEV pack replacement (if necessary), both at no charge.

With an increasing number of EVs and PHEVs on the road, it seems like battery-related recalls are on the rise as well. Last month, Mini recalled its electric Mini Coopers as precaution over possible thermal risk stemming from its high-voltage battery system. In November last year, Jeep had to recall about 32,000 Wrangler 4xe (notice a pattern here) after eight vehicle fires were reported while the cars were parked and connected to chargers.
Tags:  Automotive, Recall, jeep, stellantis
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment