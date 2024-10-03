Jeep Wrangler And Grand Cherokee Plug-In Hybrids Hit With Urgent Fire Risk Recall
Chrysler Jeep is recalling two plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) models: 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe (118,230 units) and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (35,802 units). The reason for the recall revolves around the installed Samsung-sourced 400V battery packs that "may contain cells with separator damage," and that "separator damage, combined with other complex interactions within the cells, may lead to a vehicle fire."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) document states that the failure could lead to a fire regardless of whether the vehicle is parked or on the move. Therefore, owners are requested to park these PHEVs outside and away from buildings, plus not to recharge their cars until repairs are made.
Technically, Jeep's (and most other type of) PHEVs can be driven around without charging, relying solely on their gas engines. However, due to the nature of the problem, even vehicles that have depleted battery charge levels still have a low risk of vehicular fire, therefore owners may want to consider towing their vehicles to the dealership when the time comes.
With an increasing number of EVs and PHEVs on the road, it seems like battery-related recalls are on the rise as well. Last month, Mini recalled its electric Mini Coopers as precaution over possible thermal risk stemming from its high-voltage battery system. In November last year, Jeep had to recall about 32,000 Wrangler 4xe (notice a pattern here) after eight vehicle fires were reported while the cars were parked and connected to chargers.