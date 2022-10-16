Elden Ring Update Hints At Sweet Ray Tracing Effects And New DLC Maps

I was able to enable Ray Tracing in the latest Elden Ring update with a small patch to the executable. However it seems to be completely broken for now, I assume some shaders missing or something. (I’m using a GeForce RTX 2070super) pic.twitter.com/bBbFWFXlqN — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 14, 2022

So what does it do? Well, nothing yet, according to the data miner who managed to get the option showing in his copy. He points out that it is likely there are no raytracing shaders for the title yet. That doesn't mean it won't ever happen, though. Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series S|X both support raytracing, as do most modern GPUs after all. So why not turn it on? The only platforms it was released for that don't support the feature are any PCs that don't have the hardware, Playstation 4, and Xbox One.