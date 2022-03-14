Elden Ring Can Be Beat In Under 30 Minutes And This Record Speedrun Proves It





The thing is, like most open-world games , Elden Ring actually has an incredible amount of optional content. It's likely that most players would argue that completing the game's main story isn't really the "point" of the game. Still, that's how you see one of the endings and get the credits, which is by classical reckoning the point at which you have "beaten" a game.





Because the vast, overwhelming majority of the content in the game is completely optional, you can in fact "beat" Elden Ring incredibly quickly. Under 30 minutes, as it happens, demonstrated skillfully by speedrunner and Twitch streamer Distortion2. You can see an archive of the run below, which he claims to be (and almost surely is) the world's first sub-30-minutes run.





***VIDEO CONTAINS SPOILERS*** (Our article does not)





