Elden Ring Survival Mode Dials Up The Difficulty With Hunger Pains, Diseases And More

Elden Ring: Survival Mode trailer! 👀



- Craft new food items to fight hunger and thirst

- Use new materials to craft and upgrade weapons

- Find cures for region-specific diseases

- Truly dark nights



Releasing on Monday night, right after a premiere stream by @Lobosjrgaming :) pic.twitter.com/yHfQULkGGR — Grimrukh (@grimrukh) June 2, 2022

The Elden Ring Survival Mod is created by Grimrukh, creator of the aforementioned Daughters of Ash mod for Dark Souls, and it does exactly what it sounds like for FromSoftware's latest epic by adding dozens of new items to the game. These include foodstuffs to sate your hunger and thirst, curatives for region-specific diseases, and crafting materials to build and upgrade weapons. Furthermore, for an extra bit of immersion, the mod significantly darkens Elden Ring's oddly-bright nights to make them more dangerous.

