An Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op Mod Emerges And It Looks Fantastic





In these games, the multiplayer elements are quite different from what western audiences usually expect. In western games, typically players will join and stay together until they elect to part, but in FromSoftware's games, you can only summon players into your own world for brief stints, usually until you clear an area or defeat a boss, at which point all other players are removed from your game.









By selecting "OK," I can bring this player into my game world temporarily.

Still, some players argue that you really can do most or all of these games in co-op mode if you want, it just involves a lot of time-consuming re-connecting, as well as forcing both or all players to do each part of the game over again for every player cooperating. Many players, especially those who have joined the series just recently with Elden Ring, have expressed the desire for a more traditional cooperative multiplayer mode. Well, if that's your desire, expert FromSoftware game modder LukeYui (creator of the popular BlueSentinel anti-cheat mod for Dark Souls III) may just have the cure for your sickness.







