Awesome Elden Ring Photomod Lets You Pan The Camera Freely For Great Screenshots

We started to see primitive screenshot sharing functionality in games as far back as Dragon's Dogma and GTA IV . More recently, titles like Horizon: Forbidden West and Nioh 2 have included dedicated photo modes complete with photographer-style camera settings and even stylistic filters. Of course, PC gamers have had these options for a while, using third-party mods or tools like NVIDIA's Ansel.





Photo mode screenshots can look straight out of cutscenes. (Nioh 2)





Still, it does seem to work for some people, and gives you access to full free camera control (including field of view), game speed control, HUD toggles, pillarbox removal for ultra-wide gamers, vignette and chromatic aberration removal, as well as the ability to force full-quality distant LODs. The mod also can make the player invisible to enemies to prevent them from interrupting your sick pose, and even lets players set the sunlight direction, simulating a time of day control.





This troll is having a bad time.

