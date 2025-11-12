Elden Ring Nightreign's Forsaken Hollows DLC Brings Back A Legendary Dark Souls Boss
The Shifting Earth is a “special condition where the map sees massive geographical changes,” which will reveal The Great Hollow. It’s a new area that lies beneath the world of Limveld, where players will be able to explore exotic ruins, temples and sacred towers built by an ancient people. Although those who venture into the depths will need to be mindful of the life draining crystals found in this part of the world.
The Hollow houses dangers that go beyond the crystals, which include new bosses to contend with. The one fans will be stoked to see is Artorias of the Abyss, an enemy that played a prominent role in the first Dark Souls. There was lore strewn through the game that builds up Artorias, which culminates in an epic boss battle in the game’s DLC.
Players will be able to explore this new area and fell the enemies within it using two new Nightfarers. The Scholar is a bookworm that’s capable of holding his own with his “impressive arcane levels.” Meanwhile, the Undertaker is a high ranking nun who seeks to use her strength and faith to eliminate the powerful Nightlord.
Refreshingly, the studio hasn’t loaded up Nightreign with micro transactions that are common with other multiplayer games, so this DLC is a welcomed addition. Fans will be able to jump into everything The Forsaken Hollows has to offer when it launches on December 4 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.