Elden Ring Nightreign's Duos Update Goes Live After An Earthquake Delayed Its Release

by Alan VelascoThursday, July 31, 2025, 02:24 PM EDT
After years of relying on modders, Elden Ring fans finally got an official online co-op experience with Elden Ring Nightreign. However, at launch the game only supported playthroughs with three player teams or solo adventurers. Once again, modders stepped up to provide duos the opportunity to take on the challenges contained within Limveld. The latest update to the game, however, has added a mode that will officially support two players.

To tackle the horrors of Limveld with your best bud, navigate to the “Number of Players” setting, which has replaced the “Expedition Type” setting. Here, you’ll be able to select the two player option. FromSoftware says that the game’s balance will change to accommodate the number of players participating for that run.

It will be interesting to see how well the development team handled the re-balancing and what effect it has on gameplay. Many of those who tried the unofficial duos mode provided by the modding community reported that it wasn’t as fun as playing with a full group. Of course, now that the development team itself is providing this mode the reception might be different.

This update also contains several welcomed improvements that remedy some of the annoyances of navigating the user interface. For example, Relics will now be easier to navigate thanks to some new filtering options, which can be accessed by either pressing on the left stick or the “4” key while in the Relic Rites menu. Players will be able to choose multiple conditions that will help find the right relic too. Additionally, it’s now possible to have up to 100 relic presets.

While fans had to wait an extra day for the update after it was delayed due to a massive earthquake that generated a tsunami threat, the improvements that are coming with this patch seem to have been worth the wait.
