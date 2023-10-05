EK Unveils A $2,600 Limited Edition PC Case With Built-In Liquid Cooling





EKWB has announced a new ultra premium case known as the Quantum Torson A60 that costs a whopping $2,600. To justify that price, the case is made entirely out of CnC-milled aluminum and is designed specifically for ultra-high-end water cooling setups. The A60 will come in black and silver flavors — with slight design alterations for each color and will be a limited edition run of 777 pieces for both variants combined.























