EK Unveils A $2,600 Limited Edition PC Case With Built-In Liquid Cooling
EKWB has announced a new ultra premium case known as the Quantum Torson A60 that costs a whopping $2,600. To justify that price, the case is made entirely out of CnC-milled aluminum and is designed specifically for ultra-high-end water cooling setups. The A60 will come in black and silver flavors — with slight design alterations for each color and will be a limited edition run of 777 pieces for both variants combined.
The case is about as water cooling focused as you can get when it comes to computer chassis. EKWB has gone out of their way to make sure the A60 is entirely dedicated to liquid cooling to the point where building an air-cooled setup with case fans is nearly impossible. The A60 sports a dual chamber design, with the left housing the main system components, D5 pump, and massive RGB illuminated reservoir. The right is where all the actual cooling is located, featuring support for three 360mm medium-thickness radiators and their associated cooling fans. There are no chassis fans or chassis fan mounts inside the case at all.
The left of the case features a semi-open design with no top covering to speak of. Cable management is intricately done with a plethora of carved out power supply cable cut-outs behind the motherboard tray, specifically designed for sleeved power supply cables. The unique tunneling, exposes the cables in all their glory while keeping the entire system clean and composed. EK’s cable-cut-outs support up to dual 8-pin EPS power cables, one ATX 24-pin cable, and up to three 8-pin PCIe power cables or 12VHPWR cables.
As previously mentioned the A60 is made entirely out of aluminium, but the material EK chose specifically is 6082 aluminum alloy which is reportedly the highest strength alloy among the 6000 series, featuring superb corrosion resistance. As a result, the case is highly durable and should last forever without succumbing to corrosion.
Its safe to say that you’ll want to go all out if you want to build a system inside EK’s new A60 case. If you aren’t using custom-sleeved power supply cables and liquid cooling blocks for both the CPU and GPU (at the very least), you won’t be using the A60 to its full potential. As previously mentioned, EK says there will only be 777 pieces (yes pieces not units), created for the A60, with two thirds of those pieces dedicated to the black trim while one third will be made for the silver model.
You can pre-order EK’s new Quantum Torsion A60 case right now at ekwb.com.