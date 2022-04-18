Get An Echo Dot For Just 99 Cents And Other Great Amazon Deals





If the Easter Bunny didn't deliver the high-tech treats you were hoping for over the weekend, then take matters into your own hands and treat yourself to one (or more) of several deals that are on Amazon right now, starting with an Echo Dot smart speaker that is nearly free—just $0.99 if you've never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited before.





Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 at Amazon if you also sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.99 per month with the auto-renewal option. That brings the checkout price to $11.31, which is less than the cost of a movie ticket in many places. Normally this combo would run you $49.98, so you're saving 77% with this deal. Therein lies the caveat—you can score anforif you also sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.99 per month with the auto-renewal option. That brings the checkout price to $11.31, which is less than the cost of a movie ticket in many places. Normally this combo would run you $49.98, so you're saving 77% with this deal.







If you're an Amazon Prime member, the monthly subscription renews at a discounted $7.99 per month. Either way, you're free to cancel at any time and keep the Echo Dot speaker. As for the steaming music service, you're looking at a catalog of 90 million songs in HD audio and the ability to listen offline with unlimited skips.













Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale for ($15 off). The Fire TV Stick 4K is powered by a 1.7GHz processor, 650MHz GPU, and 1.5GB of RAM for snappy navigation and app loading, and sports 8GB of internal storage. Switching gears away from smart speakers but staying within the realm of streaming, you can also bag a discount on the, which is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon ($15 off). The Fire TV Stick 4K is powered by a 1.7GHz processor, 650MHz GPU, and 1.5GB of RAM for snappy navigation and app loading, and sports 8GB of internal storage.





As the model name implies, you can stream content in up to 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160). You also get support for Dolby Vision for HDR content, and if you're rocking a Dolby Atmos speaker system, this will take proper advantage of your home theater audio system.

Save On Amazon Fire Tablets And Echo Show Devices With These Deals





Fire HD 8 is on sale for (save $40). Some tablets run north of $1,000, depending on the model and how many bells and whistles are attached. And while certainly nice, you don't have to spend that kind of money if you're just looking for a basic slate. Case in point, theis on sale for $49.99 at Amazon (save $40).





Comparing this to something like an iPad Pro is obviously like comparing apples and ketchup. The Fire HD 8 is essentially an inexpensive content consumption tablet with an 8-inch HD (1280x800) display, powered by a 2GHz quad-core processro and 2GB of RAM. It's offered with 32GB (on sale here) or 64GB of built-in storage, which you can expand up to 1TB.





Other features include dual speakers, USB-C connectivity, Dolby Atmos support, 2MP front and rear cameras (one on both sides), a full-screen Alexa experience.





Here are some other notable deals...