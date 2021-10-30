CATEGORIES
home News
by Keith MaySaturday, October 30, 2021, 04:41 PM EDT

Early Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals: Gigabyte, Razer And More Up To 23 Percent Off

razer blade black friday news
It's almost that time of year again, as the holidays, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are quickly approaching, along with the usual bevy of tech deals they bring. But that doesn't mean you have to hold out and fight the masses on those major shopping days. We've managed to find some great gaming laptop deals ahead of these official deal days, and have brought them here right to your screen. We get it, the thrill of banging the F5 key to get the laptop or desktop you wanted this holiday season is exhilarating, but wouldn't it be much more enjoyable to already be getting your shopping game and let others are fight over what's left? The early bird gets the worm after all, right? Here's a quick taste...

Save $400 On The Razer Blade 15 


Sure it's the base model Razer Blade 15 but it's still packing a punch. Coming in at $1599.99 on Amazon, which is a $400 savings, it's not a bad buy either. The Razer Blade 15 is powered with the 10th gen Intel Core i710750H which is a 6 core and 12 threaded powerhouse. That paired with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD means you'll be able to load up plenty of programs and games on the go. The machine's 1080p 144Hz panel is driven by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q so you'll have plenty of gaming horsepower and a lightning-quick display to really up-level your game play.

Save $300 On The Gigabyte AERO 15


gigabyte laptop black friday news
Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED KD $1499 ($300 Off)

If the Gigabyte AERO line is more your style, we have the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED KD for only $1499 on Amazon, which is a smooth $300 off the original price. This one is running the newer Intel Core i7-11800H which kicks things up to an 8 core and 16 thread monster for no holds barred power on the go. 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD hold the line with plenty of capacity for its class. The screen here may only be 60Hz but it makes up for that with being an AMOLED panel with spectacular contrast and color reproduction. Powering that screen is the latest from NVIDIA with a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. This laptop carries the NVIDIA Studio branding, and with Windows 10 Pro installed, it's aimed at the content creator who loves to game as well.

Save $140 On The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop


dell laptop black friday news
Dell G15 5511 Gaming Laptop $1259.98 ($140 Off)

The Dell G15 might be the best value offering for the money here on our list so far. The Dell G15 5511 comes in at $1259.98 on Amazon, a modest $140.01 savings. However, if you're primarily a gamer then you're going to love the specifications of this one. The CPU powering it is the 11th gen Intel Core i7-11800H, so you're going to be treated to 8 cores and 16 threads of Tiger Lake-H goodness. You're still getting that chunky 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD to handle your heavy lifting, but the real kicker is this machine's 1080p 120Hz panel that also is powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Okay, so you're missing out on the machined aluminum body, but you're still getting a super-fast panel and plenty of grunt to push your games at blistering speeds.

Save $400 On MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop


MSI laptop black friday news
MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop $1349 ($400 Off)
Okay, so 15 inches of real estate and 144Hz is too small and slow for you? How about the MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop coming in at $1349 on Amazon, a savings of $400. The CPU might not impress you like the previous Intel 11th gen lineup here, but it still comes with the strong Core i7-10875H with high clocks on its 6 cores and 12 threads. The MSI GS75 still retains the 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage as the previously listed laptops. Its display is driven by a non-Max-q version of the GeForce RTX 2060, so you're nearing desktop performance there. But, it's the screen that matters on this one. We're talking a massive 17.3" screen at a blistering 240Hz refresh rate. If competitive eSports titles are your jam and you want a bigger screen and a portable form factor to keep you on the move, this isn't a bad option at all.

Save $350 On The Alienware m15 R3


Alienware laptop black friday news
Alienware m15 R3 $1499 ($350 Off)

Last but not least is the classy Alienware m15 R3 with a price tag of $1499 on Amazon and a savings of $350. Rocking the Intel Core i7-10750H you'll be handling your gaming loads with ease thanks to its 6 cores and 12 threads of processing power as well. Memory and storage hold the same line of 16GB of DDR4 and 512GB SSD that we've come to expect from the laptops in today's deals. This machine also driving a quality FHD 1080p experience thanks to a super smooth 144Hz refresh rate for its display. Graphics are handled by last generation's NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, but like the MSI GS75 it's not the Max-Q variant so you're getting a good dose of graphics horsepower as well.
Tags:  black friday, deals, Dell, MSI, Gigabyte, Razer, Alienware, gaming laptop

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment