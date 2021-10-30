Early Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals: Gigabyte, Razer And More Up To 23 Percent Off
It's almost that time of year again, as the holidays, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are quickly approaching, along with the usual bevy of tech deals they bring. But that doesn't mean you have to hold out and fight the masses on those major shopping days. We've managed to find some great gaming laptop deals ahead of these official deal days, and have brought them here right to your screen. We get it, the thrill of banging the F5 key to get the laptop or desktop you wanted this holiday season is exhilarating, but wouldn't it be much more enjoyable to already be getting your shopping game and let others are fight over what's left? The early bird gets the worm after all, right? Here's a quick taste...
Save $400 On The Razer Blade 15
$1599.99 on Amazon, which is a $400 savings, it's not a bad buy either. The Razer Blade 15 is powered with the 10th gen Intel Core i710750H which is a 6 core and 12 threaded powerhouse. That paired with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD means you'll be able to load up plenty of programs and games on the go. The machine's 1080p 144Hz panel is driven by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q so you'll have plenty of gaming horsepower and a lightning-quick display to really up-level your game play.