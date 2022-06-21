Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Bring Huge Savings Up To $700 Off 4K Smart TVs





This year's annual Prime Day sales event is right around the corner, but you don't have to wait to score a deal on a big screen TV or an Echo Show, or a few other items. That's because Amazon has unlocked some bargains early. As such, you can find several smart TV models marked down by anywhere from 38 percent to 50 percent off.





Toshiba's 75-inch M550 series 4K Fire TV shown above is marked down to (save $700) today. That's half off its list price. It features full array local dimming (FALD), DTS Virtual X audio, and support for all the major HDR standards including Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10+, and HLG. It also has a 120Hz native refresh rate.

Smart features are handled by Amazon's Fire TV platform with Alexa integration—you can use your voice from anywhere in your room to control the TV in place of the remote.









If a 75-inch TV is too big for your space, then on the opposite end of the sizing spectrum, Insignia's 24-inch F20 series Fire TV is on sale for $89.99 (save $80). Note that this is a 720p HD television, not 4K Ultra HD or 1080p Full HD. That's not unusual at this ultra-cheap price point and size, though.





You're not getting the same higher-end features here, like a 120Hz refresh rate (it's 60Hz) or HDR support. But this is a Fire TV model. It also comes with a voice remote that uses Alexa. Overall, not a bad little TV for under a hundred bucks.





