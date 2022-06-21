Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Bring Huge Savings Up To $700 Off 4K Smart TVs
This year's annual Prime Day sales event is right around the corner, but you don't have to wait to score a deal on a big screen TV or an Echo Show, or a few other items. That's because Amazon has unlocked some bargains early. As such, you can find several smart TV models marked down by anywhere from 38 percent to 50 percent off.
If you're looking to go big, Toshiba's 75-inch M550 series 4K Fire TV shown above is marked down to $699.99 at Amazon (save $700) today. That's half off its list price. It features full array local dimming (FALD), DTS Virtual X audio, and support for all the major HDR standards including Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10+, and HLG. It also has a 120Hz native refresh rate.
Smart features are handled by Amazon's Fire TV platform with Alexa integration—you can use your voice from anywhere in your room to control the TV in place of the remote.
If a 75-inch TV is too big for your space, then on the opposite end of the sizing spectrum is Insignia's 24-inch F20 series Fire TV on sale for $89.99 (save $80). Note that this is a 720p HD television, not 4K Ultra HD or 1080p Full HD. That's not unusual at this ultra-cheap price point and size, though.
You're not getting the same higher-end features here, like a 120Hz refresh rate (it's 60Hz) or HDR support. But this is a Fire TV model. It also comes with a voice remote that uses Alexa. Overall, not a bad little TV for under a hundred bucks.
Here are some other TV models that are on sale...
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series (4K UHD): $531.99 (5% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series (4K UHD): $351.49 (5% off)
- Pioneer 43-Inch Fire TV (4K UHD): $199.99 (38% off)
- Insignia 32-Inch F20 Series Fire TV (720p HD): $99.99 (44% off)
Save On Amazon's Echo Show 5, Fire TV Stick Lite And More
Beyond the above crop of Fire TV models, Amazon is also offering savings a few other hardware products, such as the Echo Show 5. It's on sale for $67.99 (20% off) right now. It's essentially a smart display, or a smart speaker with a built-in 5.5-inch display, with Alexa integration.
You can make video calls with the Echo Show 5 (it has a 2-megapixel camera), stream music and TV shows, view photos, see who's at your door (when paired with a compatible smart camera), control your smart home devices, and show forth.
Here are a few other items that are on sale...
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids: $75.99 (20% off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite w/ Alexa Voice Remote: $19.99 (33% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite: $132.99 (5% off)
- Amazon Halo Band: $94.99 (5% off)
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen): $237.49 (5% off)
- Luna Game Controller: $66.49 (5% off)
- Amazon Eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi 6E Router: $284.05 (5% off)
- Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router: $132.05 (5% off)
- Amazon Glow w/ Tangram Bits: $149.99 (55% off)
Not all of these are massive discounts, obviously, but there are some decent bargains. As for the full Amazon Prime Day 2022 event, it begins on July 12, 2022 at 3:00am ET (12:00am PT) and runs through July 13 for Prime members. We'll be tracking the deals and passing along some of better bargains when the time comes, so be sure to bookmark us and check back.