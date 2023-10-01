Earbud Deals Are Thumping With Galaxy Buds 2 And More Over 50% Off
Summer may be over, but listening to great music with a pair of incredible earbuds never goes out of season. Don't miss out on falling prices, and grab one of the great deals below on a stellar pair of earbuds.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless EarbudsSamsung is well known for great tech, and its Galaxy Buds2 earbuds are no different. Let these earbuds take music listening to a new level with a booming sound that will make the user feel like they are right on the stage with the band.
Everyone enjoys some quiet time as they block out the noise of the world around them. The Galaxy Buds2 offer exceptional Active Noise Cancellation, helping listeners focus on what matters most in the moment. When someone needs to be aware of their surroundings, they can switch to Low Latency Ambient Sound mode to let in just enough sound from the outside world while still delivering the perfect audio level.
The Galaxy Buds 2 have three microphones with noise reduction technology that ensures the user will have their voice transmitted clearly, whether chatting with a friend or pitching the next great idea on a work call. No need to worry about battery time either, as the Galaxy Bud2 wireless earbuds have a long-lasting battery and can be easily recharged on the go via the charging case.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless earbuds are 52% off for only $67.81.
A couple more awesome deals on Samsung Galaxy Buds are:
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless earbuds 17% off for $189.99.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are currently on sale for 16% off at just $167.99.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2The OnePlus Pro 2 wireless earbuds deliver an incredible sound with an Immersive Spatial Audio experience. These tiny buds produce a balanced sound with pure silence with its Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. Enjoy a punchy bass while blocking out all the noise and commotion of the world around you.
There is no need to worry about taking a call while out and about with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds, via AI-powered noise reduction algorithms and three ENC noise-reducing microphones, delivering precise calibrated voice isolation during calls. Throw in an estimated 39 hours of battery life with the included charging case, and users can feel confident they will always be able to hear the music that soothes their souls.
The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 earbuds come with a dynamic, layered surround sound that will make listeners feel like they are sitting in a movie theater. Dolby Head Tracking, combined with a unique rendering algorithm, makes users feel like they are on center stage at a live concert.
The Google Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds are now on sale for an incredible 17% off at $149.99.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)iPhone lovers need not worry because there are deals for them as well. The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with a Lightning charging case gives an estimated 30 hours of battery life. They are also sweat and water-resistant in case anyone wants to go for a jog or hit the weights at the local gym.
Users can take advantage of the personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking that places them smack dab in the middle of the sound all around. A force sensor lets users control their entertainment and quickly answer and end calls.
Setting up the AirPods couldn't be easier with easy pairing with an iPhone. These AirPods can tell when they are in a person's ear via in-ear detection, and conveniently switch between devices. Users can also use Audio Sharing between two sets of AiPods on an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV.
The Apple Airpods (3rd Generation) are currently on sale for 11% off at a low price of only $149.99.
Be sure to check all these other great deals going on right now as well:
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds are an incredible 23% off for only $99.99.
- Air Buds Pods are currently just $50.99.
- Earfun Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds are an amazing 25% off for just $63.99.
- Jabra Elite 4 true wireless earbuds are an astounding 30% off for a low price of only $69.99.
- Targy Bluetooth wireless earbuds are 30% off for just $34.99.