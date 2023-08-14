Watch How The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's Display Handles A Heavy Rain Storm
OnePlus China's President just showed off a cool display ability where it seems to allow users to reliably use the touchscreen with wet hands compared to a struggling iPhone.
In a Weibo post, Louis Li Jie, the China President of OnePlus boasts that Ace 2 Pro owners will get to enjoy a new display technology called Rain Water Touch, whereby it seems to rid users of the old problem of input errors when using touchscreens with wet fingers. In the same post, Li also shared a video showing off how the new tech compares with what looks like an iPhone 14-series device. The Ace 2 Pro, well, aces the lock-screen, phone call, and photo editing scenarios, while the iPhone (as would most other phones, for that matter) struggled to either complete or took much longer to perform the same tasks. On another note, that rainfall simulator is dope, and we want one for our own phone tests!
This display tech resembles palm-rejection in principle, in that it's able to distinguish (and reject) water over finger pressure. In the real world, this can be super useful in situations like controlling your media during a sweaty workout or preventing an errant water droplet sending that text you needed some time to rethink. For those of you think you might finally be able to use the phone in the shower, maybe think again—there's no reported IP-rating for this device yet.
The Ace 2 Pro is bound for a China release next week (price still not known), rocking a massive 24GB of DDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 internal storage, both paired with the powerful and efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Chinese market, at least, will get to enjoy the 150W SuperVooC charging tech, with a claimed 0 to 100% in just 17 minutes.