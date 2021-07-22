Battlefield 2042's Exciting Portal Mode Debuts At EA Play Live, Dead Space Remake Teased





EA Play Live has come and gone, and there have been some pretty cool announcements throughout. From Battlefield to Apex Legends, and even Dead Space, there is a lot to cover, so let’s dive in.

Battlefield 2042











It seems the big thing on everyone’s mind is Battlefield 2042 and the rumored “BATTLEHUB,” which we should now call the Battlefield Portal. The Battlefield Portal is “a community-driven platform within Battlefield™ 2042 that will let you create and find fantastic experiences made by the series’ creative and passionate community.”









Players will be able to build their own custom Battlefield experience through a web browser, tweaking team rations, victory conditions, and more all the way down to player movements and aiming. For those who aren’t interested in all the custom modes, the Battlefield Portal will allow people to play and reminisce with maps, weapons, vehicles, and characters from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. You can check out the trailer up above or read the full rundown of the Battlefield Portal here.

Apex Legends









Shown off today is a new hero coming to Apex Legends called Seer, who appears be a tracker like Bloodhound, but slightly different. When aiming down sights (ADS), players will be shown a heartbeat sensor that can hint at where an enemy might be. Then, as Respawn Game Director Chad Grenier explains, players can use Seer’s tactical ability, which sends drones from his chest to track and mark enemies.









If you happen to find yourself in an intense battle but keep losing the enemy, you can also use Seer’s ultimate to create a bubble that will track players who run through it. This is most certainly a game-changing mechanic that will be interesting to watch unfold. Also announced are ranked arenas coming with Emergence, which drops on August 3rd. Thus it sounds like there is a lot to look forward to, so Apex is another game to watch.

Dead Space





At the end of EA Play Live, EA pulled the “one more thing,” out of its pocket to announce an upcoming Dead Space title. While we only got a game-engine video teaser, it is certainly exciting, nonetheless. From all appearances, this will be a remake of Dead Space that will only be available on Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 5, and PC, and it is being made through the Frostbite engine. Besides that, you will have to stay tuned to HotHardware for updates, as we hope to hear more about Dead Space and every other game teased soon.