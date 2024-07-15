CATEGORIES
Dune-Inspired Spacesuit Design Recycles Astronaut Urine Into Drinking Water

by Tim SweezyMonday, July 15, 2024, 09:58 AM EDT
As NASA and other space agencies move closer toward humans traveling to, and inhabiting the Moon and Mars, researchers are looking at how astronauts and future space dwellers can be more comfortable during longer stints in space. With that in mind, a group of researchers developed a prototype urine collection and filtration system for spacesuits inspired by the epic blockbuster movie Dune.

One of the basic needs of spending long durations in space is having a comfortable way of relieving oneself of bodily fluids, such as sweat and urine. An even more vital aspect is having enough water to keep astronauts properly hydrated in places where the life-giving resource is in short supply. Researchers from Cornell University attempt to solve both issues with one solution with a design that includes a vacuum-based external catheter leading to an osmosis unit, which would supply a continuous supply of potable water. The researchers add it would also solve comfort issues of the existing maximum absorbency garment currently being used by NASA astronauts.

The maximum absorbency garment (MAG) to hold the urine collection device.

“The MAG has reportedly leaked and caused health issues such as urinary tract infections and gastrointestinal distress. Additionally, astronauts currently have only one liter of water available in their in-suit drink bags. This is insufficient for the planned, longer-lasting lunar spacewalks, which can last ten hours, and even up to 24 hours in an emergency,” explained Sofia Etlin, a research staff member at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell University, and the new study’s first author.

Front view of the new system strapped to the back of a spacesuit.

The new system devised by the researchers collects the urine, then diverts it to a urine filtration system where it would be recycled with an efficiency of 87% through a two-step integrated forward and reverse osmosis filtration system. It would then use a concentration gradient to remove water from the retrieved urine, plus a pump to separate water from salt. The purified water is then enriched in electrolytes and pumped into an in-suit bag, available for consumption. The researchers claim the entire process of purifying 500ml of urine only takes about five minutes.

With a prototype ready for testing, Dr. Christoper E Mason, the study’s lead author, remarked, “Our system can be tested in simulated microgravity conditions, as microgravity is the primary space factor we must account for. These tests will ensure the system’s functionality and safety before it is deployed in actual space missions.”

If successful, the new, and possibly more comfortable, urine collection and filtration system would be a welcome addition for astronauts aboard the International Space Station, and those who will travel even further as part of the upcoming Artemis missions.
