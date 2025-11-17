DualSense Edge Is 20% Off For The Best Deal Ever On Sony's Premium Controller

It's not too often that we see Sony's top wireless controller for the PlayStation 5 go on sale, so it certainly got our attention when we spotted it discounted 20% off MSRP. It's a rare discount that drops the price of Sony's premium controller to an all-time low. If you're interested, however, you'll want to be fast—given the rarity of these kinds of discounts, there's a chance this sells out.
PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Hits All-Time Low Price
For those who take gaming seriously and are willing to spend a premium on higher-end hardware, Sony's DualSense Edge wireless controller
is on sale for $159.99 at Amazon (20% off, save $40)
. It's still a pricey controller even at its all-time low price, but this thing is never going to be cheap. It is, however, much cheaper than the MSRP.
The biggest discount applies to the white model as linked. However, you can find the Midnight Black variant
on sale too, with it currently listed for $174.99 at Amazon (13% off, save $25)
. It's not quite as enticing, but if you really like the sleek black colorway, then there you go.
Simply put, the DualSense is one of one of the best controllers for both console and PC gaming. The premium DualSense Edge kicks things up several notches with a bunch of customization options, including changeable stick caps, adjustable trigger lengths, and mappable back buttons.
You can also adjust the vibration intensity and stick sensitivity, and then save your settings to quick-swap profiles that you can cycle through on the fly.
Here's a list of everything that comes packaged with the DualSense Edge...
- DualSense Edge wireless controller
- USB braided cable
- 2 Standard caps
- 2 High dome caps
- 2 Low dome caps
- 2 Half dome back buttons
- 2 Lever back buttons
- Connector housing
Carrying case
The downside is that Sony went with a smaller built-in battery for the DualSense Edge versus the standard Edge, which is unfortunate. If you can get past that drawback, however, the DualSense Edge is a great controller, now at an all-time low price.
