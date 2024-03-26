Dragon's Dogma 2 Patch Will Address These Key Issues On PC, Xbox And PS5
Capcom is working on several fixes for Dragon’s Dogma 2, and shared what players can look forward on the social media platform X. However, the timing of when these fixes actually make their way to gamers isn’t certain, just that Capcom plans on delivering at some point in the future. Capcom will be releasing different updates depending on what platform users are playing on.
One of the fixes gamers are looking forward to the most is the ability to start up a new game when saved game data is already present. It’s a little baffling that this issue was present at the launch of the game, but it’s nice to see that it’s going to be fixed. It means that if players have regretted any decisions, or just want to restart their journey, they can now do so.
Moreover, Capcom is also bringing some more graphics options to players. Motion blur and ray tracing will now be optional on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X. Console gamers will also be able to choose between a variable frame rate or a maximum of 30fps. However, it’s important to note that the motion blur and ray tracing options will not lead to any significant gains in frame rates. The overall performance will be addressed by Capcom in a different set of updates in the future.
PC gamers will also see improvements make their way to the Steam version. Graphics quality is going to be improved when a player chooses to use NVIDIA’s DLSS super resolution. There’s also a fix on the way to take care of a problem where under specific settings models would appear in very low quality.
While it would have been nice to see a date of when these updates will actually roll out, it’s a win for players who are currently enjoying the adventure. It’s a good way for Capcom to get more goodwill towards Dragon’s Dogma 2 after the game was targeted by very loud corners of the internet for its microtransactions.