CATEGORIES
home News

Doom: The Dark Ages Gets Its First Major Patch, Here’s What To Expect

by Alan VelascoFriday, June 06, 2025, 02:35 PM EDT
doom the dark ages update 1 hero
Doom The Dark Ages quickly became one of the most played entries in franchise history, as gamers were intrigued by several of the changes and enhancements the new sequel brings to the Doom formula. Now, a little over two weeks after its initial release, Bethesda is pushing out the game’s first big update. Players can look forward to tweaks in gameplay, an improvement to the way the audio hits and various bug fixes.

One of the bigger changes is to the Atlan, which is a giant mech that makes an appearance in some of the game’s levels. Bethesda updated the combo system to allow players to use a stored Finisher move. “This creates a more dynamic combat experience that rewards building up multiple Finishers for extended combos and more strategic decision-making.”

doom the dark ages update 1 body1

Moreover, players can expect to encounter even more demons standing between them and completing missions. The Village of Khalim, Hebeth, Sentinel Barracks, The Holy City of Aratum, Siege and Resurrection have all had enemies added. This should increase the difficulty, which is likely the result of having some fans share that there wasn’t much challenge to be found in this latest entry.

The soundtrack is one of the key elements to a great Doom experience, but The Dark Ages had some issues. Update 1 looks to address this by adjusting the audio mix to bring a balance between the sound effects and music. Bethesda recommends that audio settings be set to default to take advantage of the changes made. Additionally, the various sound effects that happen when sprinting are now disabled when auto-sprint is used.

doom the dark ages update 1 body2

Update 1 also squashes many bugs. Some of the fixes include taking care of a crash that can happen in Siege Part 1 after destroying a gore portal, giving players more control when using HDR to avoid colors becoming washed out, audio and subtitle improvements during cinematics, and weapons, such as the Shield Saw and Shredder, will no longer become unusable. Trophy hunters will also be happy to hear that the Berserker achievement will now pop when it’s supposed to, which will also apply retroactively.

This is a solid update that should make Doom The Dark Ages an even better experience than it already is.
Tags:  games, doom, bethesda, doom-the-dark-ages
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment