Doom Eternal's Invasion Mode Is Canceled, But A Hellish Horde Mode Consolation Prize Is Coming





When we last visited Doom Eternal earlier this week, the game's underlying id Tech 7 engine was upgraded to support both NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling ( DLSS ) 2.0 technology and real-time ray tracing. However, at this time, the support is limited to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX family of graphics cards.

Now, we're getting a status update on Doom Eternal from id Software executive produce Marty Stratton, but it's a good news/bad news deal, unfortunately. The highly anticipated Invasion Mode has been canceled, which is definitely going to rub many diehard Doom Eternal players the wrong way.

"As many are aware, we intended to release a free Invasion Mode update for the game; however, the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the progress of development for this addition," wrote Stratton. "Over this time, we have also seen and heard how many of you enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels."

An important update on the development of DOOM Eternal from id Software Executive Producer Marty Stratton. pic.twitter.com/RPfhek2crI — id Software (@idSoftware) July 2, 2021

Doom Eternal's Invasion Mode was first announced at QuakeCon 2018 and would have allowed players to control demons to wreck another person's campaign. It would have been an exciting game mechanics twist and one that sounds similar to modes that you find in games like Dark Souls.

As a sort of consolation prize for the removal of Invasion Mode, a new single-player Horde Mode has been created to appease gamers. "We're confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you're looking for in the game."

In addition to the new Horde Mode, the dev team is working on overhauling the game's Battlemode, which is said to include a "more competitive, rank-based structure, a number of gameplay and balance updates and another new map." That sounds like great news to us, and we're happy to see that id Software is still working to sustain and improve the game 15 months after its initial release.