CATEGORIES
home News

Don’t Miss Google’s Pixel Watch 3 On This Great Cyber Monday Deal

by Aaron LeongMonday, December 02, 2024, 11:38 AM EDT
hero google pixel watch 3 1
You've wisely powered through Thanksgiving leftovers and fought off the urge to spend too much on Black Friday so that you can make the most of Cyber Monday deals, right?. Well, more power to you for making it to this point and if you've on a lookout for deals on Google's latest Pixel Watch 3, do we have some good ones for you. Bonus, we also threw in some worthy alternatives... just in case.

Google's latest Pixel Watch 3 can be considered as the epitome of Wear OS-based smartwatches. Launched in September, the Watch 3 lineup brought larger and brighter OLED displays in a more refined shape. The previous generation was very comfortable to don for hours on end, but the new one (available in 41mm and 45mm guises) takes the cake for long-term comfort. 

Owners will also get the experience the new Wear OS 5 implementation which brings improved power efficiency (up to 20% over Wear OS 4), a new grid-based app launcher, and significantly health tracking/monitoring data improvements (including ground contact time, stride length, and vertical oscillation/ratio while running).

Apple Watch Series 10 lifestyle yoga 240909 big jpg large%20(2)

Alternatively, if you prefer something more of the Apple inclination, Apple's newest Watch Series 10 comes in an array of finishes and stunning colors compared to the Pixel Watch. The display on the 10 is larger in the case that's relatively slimmer than before, while users will have access to sleep apnea notifications alongside the Apple Watch's wealth of heath and safety features. Unfortunately, battery life is still frustratingly short—users will be lucky to get through a full day.

For those wanting to be free of full-on OSes with always listening voice assistants and resource-heavy apps, using something like the Garmin Vivoactive 5 may be a nice change of scenery. If you're seeking a feature-rich watch specifically for activity, health, and training monitoring, it's hard to say no the Vivoactive 5. Despite being a mid-range watch of its type, the Garmin is fantastic for runners, bikers, and other athletes who need solid GPS and motion tracking without fanciers features like navigation or an altimeter. Thanks to its simpler OS, the watch can last an average of 10 days before needing to be recharged.

Without further ado, here are the Cyber Monday deals:
Tags:  deals, SmartWatch, (nasdaq:goog), pixel watch, pixel watch 3, cybermonday2025
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment