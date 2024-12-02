Don’t Miss Google’s Pixel Watch 3 On This Great Cyber Monday Deal
Google's latest Pixel Watch 3 can be considered as the epitome of Wear OS-based smartwatches. Launched in September, the Watch 3 lineup brought larger and brighter OLED displays in a more refined shape. The previous generation was very comfortable to don for hours on end, but the new one (available in 41mm and 45mm guises) takes the cake for long-term comfort.
Owners will also get the experience the new Wear OS 5 implementation which brings improved power efficiency (up to 20% over Wear OS 4), a new grid-based app launcher, and significantly health tracking/monitoring data improvements (including ground contact time, stride length, and vertical oscillation/ratio while running).
Alternatively, if you prefer something more of the Apple inclination, Apple's newest Watch Series 10 comes in an array of finishes and stunning colors compared to the Pixel Watch. The display on the 10 is larger in the case that's relatively slimmer than before, while users will have access to sleep apnea notifications alongside the Apple Watch's wealth of heath and safety features. Unfortunately, battery life is still frustratingly short—users will be lucky to get through a full day.
For those wanting to be free of full-on OSes with always listening voice assistants and resource-heavy apps, using something like the Garmin Vivoactive 5 may be a nice change of scenery. If you're seeking a feature-rich watch specifically for activity, health, and training monitoring, it's hard to say no the Vivoactive 5. Despite being a mid-range watch of its type, the Garmin is fantastic for runners, bikers, and other athletes who need solid GPS and motion tracking without fanciers features like navigation or an altimeter. Thanks to its simpler OS, the watch can last an average of 10 days before needing to be recharged.
Without further ado, here are the Cyber Monday deals:
- Pixel Watch 3 (45 mm), polished silver case with porcelain band ($330, save $70)
- Pixel Watch 3 (45 mm), matte hazel case with hazel band ($330, save $70)
- Pixel Watch 3 (41 mm), champagne gold case with hazel band ($330, save $70)
- Garmin Vivoactive 5, ivory ($200, save $100)
- Apple Watch Series 10 (46 mm) ($360, save $70)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 40 mm) ($220, save $80)