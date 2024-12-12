Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Trailer For Switch Looks Like A Barrel Of Fun
With a release date set for January 16, 2025, we're almost a month away for this Donkey Kong extravaganza. Preorders for both digital and physical copies are open now, and the game has a price of $59.99. This is a full-priced Switch adventure, even though the game content itself is many years old at this point. The good news that it seems like current Switch games should be playable on an eventual release of a Nintendo's Switch 2 console with backwards compatibility.
Nintendo has leaned heavily into its nostalgia and vast library of past games. Good examples of this are all of the "HD" remasters that it is has done over the years, such as this Donkey Kong title. Nintendo Switch Online also has a significant retro section, where you can still play Nintendo, Super Nintendo, and even Sega Genesis games on your Switch.
Donkey Kong had an important role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and it seems Nintendo is steadfast on increasing the exposure to its popular character. It has even added a Donkey Long Country section for its Super Nintendo World Theme Park, indicating that Nintendo thinks the character is valuable to its brand.
Nintendo Switch Online recently also received a Donkey Kong update, with 3 Donkey Kong Land GameBoy titles making their way to the platform. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD should be a fun, nostalgic game for fans to enjoy this winter.