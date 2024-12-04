CATEGORIES
home News

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Three Great Retro Game Boy Donkey Kong Games

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, December 04, 2024, 10:00 AM EDT
donkey kong
New game releases are always an exciting time, even when they're retro titles already available for years. Nintendo is no stranger to drumming up nostalgia in its fans, and it has put together a new Donkey Kong update for the Game Boy library. Members of Nintendo Switch Online will now be able to play three classic games that feature the lovable Donkey Kong. No need to set your Nintendo Alarmo clocks, as the games are available now. 

The first game available is the original Donkey Kong Land, which has more than 30 levels of play. This game came out for the Game Boy in June of 1995, building on the success of the Donkey Kong franchise on the Nintendo consoles. The next title up for grabs is Donkey Kong Land 2, which follows the adventure of Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong as they rescue Donkey Kong himself. 

Last, but not least, is—you guessed it—Donkey Kong Land 3 to cap off the trilogy. Featuring a search for the Lost World, it continues the same great game play that made the previous titles popular.


Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service that gives Switch owners access to retro game titles, cloud saves, and special offers amongst other features. A constant flurry of releases pertaining to these retro titles keeps gamers interested in the platform, even if the games are often decades old. Donkey Kong has also been featured as an addition to the Super Nintendo World Theme Park, showing Nintendo is serious about the character. 

Nintendo is gearing up to release its next console, that we assume will be the Switch 2. While gamers expect a bevy of new game titles to accompany a new console, Nintendo often banks on its rich library of games to re-release on new platforms. It is more than likely that Nintendo Switch Online and its classic game library will also make their way to the new console, Donkey Kong included

Retro games have become very popular during the last several years, with gamers looking for old consoles and games from their childhoods. Having the games playable on a modern console like the Switch is the of both worlds, without having to track down expensive retro hardware. 
Tags:  Donkey Kong, nintendo switch, (nasdaq:ninoy)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment