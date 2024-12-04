Nintendo Switch Online Adds Three Great Retro Game Boy Donkey Kong Games
The first game available is the original Donkey Kong Land, which has more than 30 levels of play. This game came out for the Game Boy in June of 1995, building on the success of the Donkey Kong franchise on the Nintendo consoles. The next title up for grabs is Donkey Kong Land 2, which follows the adventure of Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong as they rescue Donkey Kong himself.
Last, but not least, is—you guessed it—Donkey Kong Land 3 to cap off the trilogy. Featuring a search for the Lost World, it continues the same great game play that made the previous titles popular.
Nintendo is gearing up to release its next console, that we assume will be the Switch 2. While gamers expect a bevy of new game titles to accompany a new console, Nintendo often banks on its rich library of games to re-release on new platforms. It is more than likely that Nintendo Switch Online and its classic game library will also make their way to the new console, Donkey Kong included.
Retro games have become very popular during the last several years, with gamers looking for old consoles and games from their childhoods. Having the games playable on a modern console like the Switch is the of both worlds, without having to track down expensive retro hardware.