DLSS Swapper Tool To Enable FSR 4 In FSR 3 Games But Here's How To Do It Manually

by Zak KillianFriday, August 29, 2025, 12:40 PM EDT
DLSS Swapper is an application that allows you to replace older DLSS versions with newer ones in games that never got updated with the latest models. It's arguably somewhat unnecessary now that NVIDIA's official App allows you to do this at the driver level, but it's still useful for the control it gives over specific DLSS versions, as well as as for folks that don't want to use NVIDIA's app for whatever reason.

hero amd fsr3 fsr4 comparison
AMD's FSR4 is a titanic upgrade from FSR3. (click for big)

Similarly, AMD has a toggle in its drivers to replace FSR3 with FSR4, but only in a short whitelist of games. It would be excellent if Radeon gamers could simply swap out DLLs to upgrade FSR3 games to FSR4. As you've probably already guessed based on the headline, users have now gotten this working thanks to last week's open-source FSR4 release.

dlss swapper tweet
(The developer has since acquired new hardware.)

DLSS Swapper itself doesn't have this capability yet, although it will soon—possibly as soon as this Sunday. If you'd like to try it out yourself, it's quite possible, but you're going to have to do some legwork. First, head to the GPUOpen GitHub and snag the FidelityFX SDK 2.0.0 release. In that ZIP file, you'll find DLL files named amd_fidelityfx_loader_dx12.dll as well as "framegeneration" and "upscaler" versions.

Take those three files and put them in the folder for your game, typically alongside the game executable file. (Note: if your game uses a loader or launcher, look for the real game executable. PC Gaming Wiki can help with this.) Then, you'll have to rename the existing FSR3 support library, and finally rename the FSR4 "loader" file to the same thing that the FSR3 library was named.

dlss swapper github screenshot
The top is the DLSS Swapper developer, and the bottom is a user noting success.

We haven't personally tested this method because our guy with the Radeon RX 9000 cards is away on business, but multiple users on the DLSS Swapper GitHub and Twitter have reported success with this method, at least in Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. It may not transfer to other games, but we're eager to hear about your results. Let us know in the comments below if you try out this method this weekend, or if you're going to wait for DLSS Swapper to add the feature.
