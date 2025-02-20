Consoles Cringe As GTA V Gets Glorious Free PC Upgrades With Exclusive RT Features

Famously, GTA V may have been the most expensive video game of all time in terms of development costs. However, it's also quite possibly one of the most-played video games of all time. Since its release in 2013, it has remained a top seller, and the PC version has stayed at or near the top of the Steam player charts since 2015. That's why this is a big deal despite that we're talking about a game going on twelve years old.





The presence of animals in online is a welcome addition.

This update is also bringing some huge tech improvements to the game. On consoles, we saw increased resolution and frame rate, improved texture quality, enhanced audio with increased sample fidelity and Dolby Atmos support, and a smattering of ray-tracing features with realistically-simulated shadows and reflections.







Hooray for ultrawide support!

All of that is coming to PC now, with even more tech upgrades added on, including ray-traced ambient occlusion and global illumination, support for advanced upscalers like DLSS 3 and FSR 3, DirectStorage support for super-fast load times, and even dedicated support for the wonky aspect ratios that PC gamers love. It sounds like Rockstar might be fixing the bugs that exist in the current game when frame rates exceed 140 FPS, too.





Click this if you can't read it.

Perhaps the most impressive part about this update is that it isn't replacing the current version of the game. Players will be able to bring over their GTA Online progress, but if you're a dedicated GTA player with an older PC, you don't have to worry—the current version of the game will remain accessible for the foreseeable future, and you'll even get both versions of the game if you buy a fresh copy. This is surprisingly consumer-friendly behavior from Rockstar, which has had a questionable history on that front, so big ups to the developer for making that possible.



